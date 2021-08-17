Cardi B Wants To ‘Get Some Surgery’ After She Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

Cardi B has never been squeamish about speaking her mind, especially when it comes to plastic surgery. Recently, the Rumors rapper hopped on her Instagram Live and revealed that she’s counting down to the day she can once again visit a surgeon.

“I can't breathe, y'all. I'm ready to give birth,” the pregnant star shared in the video. “And I'm ready to get some surgery too. Y'all know I love me some f**king surgery. I hate that I gotta sit down and wait like six months to get surgery. I want some f**king surgery. Oh my gosh.”