Rotimi And His Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Their First Child Together—See The First Photo Of The Newborn!

Congratulations are in order for Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee, who recently welcomed their first child together! Keep scrolling to find out the baby’s name, along with the first look at the infant.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29) the Power actor and his singer/songwriter fiancée announced via Instagram the arrival of their newborn, son Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

Below, see the close-up image of their newborn's hand.