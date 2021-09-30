Rotimi And His Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Their First Child Together—See The First Photo Of The Newborn!

Congratulations are in order for Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee, who recently welcomed their first child together! Keep scrolling to find out the baby’s name, along with the first look at the infant.
On Wednesday (Sept. 29) the Power actor and his singer/songwriter fiancée announced via Instagram the arrival of their newborn, son Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.
Below, see the close-up image of their newborn's hand.
Aww! At this time, it is unclear what date and time “Baby Buttascotch” made his grand debut. However, we are sure it was within the last couple of days since the couple just recently snapped a few heartwarming photos from their teddy bear-themed baby shower.
A big congratulations to the first-time parents on their bundle of joy!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
