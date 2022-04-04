Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Fired From A TV Pilot Because She 'Was Not Black Enough' 04/08/2022
"People's thinking was not very inclusive," she told PEOPLE. "You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black."
GRAMMYS 2022: See All The Jaw Dropping Gowns And Trendy Suits Spotted On The Red Carpet
From H.E.R.'s 70s-inspired jumpsuit, to Saweetie's stunning fuchsia two-piece to Megan Thee Stallion's leopard print dress, the stars showcased their fabulous style!
04/04/2022
09:17
Ms. Pat Personally Invites Queen Latifah To Play A Role On ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
The comedian says she wants to add more Black Hollywood A-listers to her guest star roster on her hit series.
04/06/2022
01:05
Tony Rock Fires Off Warning To Will Smith While Addressing Oscars Slap During Comedy Set
“Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers— it’s ten of us,” the comedian said on stage.
04/05/2022
01:07
Tyra Banks Makes An Iconic Return To Modeling: 'The Poses Came Back Even Fiercer Than Before!'
Kim Kardashian enlists the supermodel and other Victoria's Secret Angels to model in an iconic Skims campaign.
04/06/2022
01:21
50 Cent Calls Out STARZ Again For Mishandling 'Power' Spinoff
“These people are incompetent,” the rapper wrote, reportedly after an unaired episode leaked.
04/06/2022
01:16
Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Protective Order In Megan Thee Stallion Felony Case
In a series of tweets, 'Rolling Stone' reporter Nancy Dillon shared how Lanez was "handcuffed in court" and will be held in custody until he posts bail of $350,000.
04/06/2022
08:22
Spice Tells Us The Biggest Lesson She's Learned After Two Decades In The Music Business
We chatted with the dancehall queen about her journey from ‘homelessness to greatness.’
04/06/2022
01:02
FX's 'Snowfall' To End After Season Six
The fifth season's finale will premiere on Apr. 20.
04/07/2022
01:55
These Black CEOs Are Paving The Way For The Next Generation Of Female Leaders
From beauty to spirits, these powerhouses are shattering glass ceilings.
04/07/2022
01:07
Wendy Williams Appears To Be 'Ready For Court' After Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts
Her accounts have been frozen since February when the bank filed court documents claiming she needs guardianship.
04/08/2022
01:24
01:10
Jesse Williams Child Support Payments Cut After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
The actor was paying $40,000 in child support monthly to his ex-wife before the new court document filing.
04/11/2022
01:14
‘Too Harsh:' 50 Cent Questions Will Smith Oscars Ban
Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years.
04/11/2022
01:18
Chris Rock Will Not Talk About Will Smith Slap Until He 'Gets Paid'
Someone will have to pony up big time for his exclusive account of what happened.
04/11/2022
01:12
‘The Real’ Officially Cancelled After 8 Seasons
"In my opinion Covid costs killed this show," Loni Love wrote on Instagram.
04/12/2022
01:02
T-Boz Celebrates The Launch Of Her Daughter's Beauty Brand With A Heartfelt Instagram Post!
The new Anela Beauty collection features flirty lip glosses, bold lashes, and precision eyeliner!
04/12/2022
01:01
Nelly Reacts After Fan Throws Mysterious Object That Hit Him In The Head At A Nightclub
Video footage shows Nelly being struck, grabbing the back of his neck, and looking up into the crowd before quickly reacting readily to confront the suspect.
04/13/2022
01:19
Cam Newton Under Fire For Commenting About Women 'Who Don't Know How To Be Quiet'
He described what he says is the difference between a “bad b***h” and a woman.
04/13/2022
01:27
Master P Calls Out Insincere Nipsey Hussle Support: 'Stop It With Fake Love'
During an interview with XXL, the rap legend described how people only want to see others succeed once they are gone.
04/13/2022
01:09
DJ Jazzy Jeff Comments On Will Smith Oscars Slap
Smith's longtime collaborator is defending the incident that went viral.
04/14/2022
