GRAMMYS 2022: See All The Jaw Dropping Gowns And Trendy Suits Spotted On The Red Carpet 04/04/2022
From H.E.R.'s 70s-inspired jumpsuit, to Saweetie's stunning fuchsia two-piece to Megan Thee Stallion's leopard print dress, the stars showcased their fabulous style!
01:00
Richard Williams Breaks His Silence On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
Williams' son, Chavoita LeSane, revealed his father was surprised just like everyone else.
03/29/2022
01:21
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence Responding To Will Smith Slap At Oscars
She posted a brief message on Instagram.
03/30/2022
01:24
Chris Rock's Summer Comedy Tour Ticket Sales And Prices Rise After Will Smith Slap
TickPick notes that the surge of ticket prices have also risen from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18 to now a minimum of $341.
03/30/2022
01:02
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mimi Faust Says Joseline Hernandez’s ‘Energy Is Off’
She says that despite their daughter’s being half-sisters, “I don’t f**k with her.”
03/30/2022
01:14
Women's History Month: Shiona Turini Turns Heads With Her Stylish Looks
The former costume designer of HBO's 'Insecure' is a go-to wardrobe consultant for many A-listers in the film industry.
03/31/2022
01:07
'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Fans Want NeNe Leakes To Return To The Show After Season 14 Trailer Drops
The highly anticipated trailer for the new season, premiering May 1, had the reality star trending on Twitter.
03/31/2022
01:22
Toni Braxton Speaks Out In First Interview Since Sister Traci's Death
"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone but she's been here with us for 50 years."
03/31/2022
01:20
Chris Rock Speaks Out For The First Time Amid Will Smith Oscars Slap
"I'm still processing what happened," the comedian said during his stand-up show in Boston.
03/31/2022
01:17
Lee Daniels And Mo'Nique End Bitter Feud, Announce Netflix Role
The actress is slated to star in Daniels' upcoming Netflix thriller, 'Demon House.'
04/04/2022
01:21
Blac Chyna Says She's Ready To Battle The Kardashians In Court Over Defamation Claims
"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights," the former reality TV star says.
04/04/2022
01:11
09:17
Ms. Pat Personally Invites Queen Latifah To Play A Role On ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
The comedian says she wants to add more Black Hollywood A-listers to her guest star roster on her hit series.
04/06/2022
01:05
Tony Rock Fires Off Warning To Will Smith While Addressing Oscars Slap During Comedy Set
“Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers— it’s ten of us,” the comedian said on stage.
04/05/2022
01:07
Tyra Banks Makes An Iconic Return To Modeling: 'The Poses Came Back Even Fiercer Than Before!'
Kim Kardashian enlists the supermodel and other Victoria's Secret Angels to model in an iconic Skims campaign.
04/06/2022
01:21
50 Cent Calls Out STARZ Again For Mishandling 'Power' Spinoff
“These people are incompetent,” the rapper wrote, reportedly after an unaired episode leaked.
04/06/2022
01:16
Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Protective Order In Megan Thee Stallion Felony Case
In a series of tweets, 'Rolling Stone' reporter Nancy Dillon shared how Lanez was "handcuffed in court" and will be held in custody until he posts bail of $350,000.
04/06/2022
08:22
Spice Tells Us The Biggest Lesson She's Learned After Two Decades In The Music Business
We chatted with the dancehall queen about her journey from ‘homelessness to greatness.’
04/06/2022
01:02
FX's 'Snowfall' To End After Season Six
The fifth season's finale will premiere on Apr. 20.
04/07/2022
01:55
These Black CEOs Are Paving The Way For The Next Generation Of Female Leaders
From beauty to spirits, these powerhouses are shattering glass ceilings.
04/07/2022
01:07
Wendy Williams Appears To Be 'Ready For Court' After Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts
Her accounts have been frozen since February when the bank filed court documents claiming she needs guardianship.
04/08/2022
