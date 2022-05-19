Benzino To Surrender To Authorities After Being Named A Fugitive 05/25/2022
A warrant for his arrest was issued after he allegedly damaged Althea Heart's boyfriend's vehicle during a verbal confrontation back in July 2020.
The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday Celebration To Take Place at Empire State Building
The Barclays Center will feature video footage of B.I.G.'s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena's entrance in Brooklyn.
05/19/2022
01:02
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Riley Roberts
The couple, who met as undergraduates at Boston University's debate team, got engaged in Puerto Rico.
05/20/2022
01:02
Offset and Cardi B Have Unfollowed Quavo And Takeoff, Sparking Migos' Breakup Rumors
Quavo and Takeoff announced on the same day that they are releasing new music, but as a duo named Unc and Phew.
05/20/2022
01:05
Tiger Woods Drops Out Of PGA Championship
This was just his second major since being away from tournament play for nearly 17 months, following a car crash in February 2021.
05/23/2022
01:06
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Pete Davidson On Instagram After His 'SNL' Farewell
The Skims founder posted a collage of photos featuring Davidson throughout the years on the sketch comedy show on Instagram.
05/23/2022
01:18
Mike Tyson Speaks Out On Punching An Airplane Passenger
“He was f****ng with me, man… I shouldn’t even be taking public planes," he said on his podcast.
05/24/2022
01:07
Felony Battery Charges Against Rod Wave Dropped
The Tampa Bay Times reports he was arrested on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.
05/24/2022
01:11
Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Explains Why He Was Triggered To Attack The Comedian
Isaiah Lee reportedly told the 'New York Post' a few of Chappelle's punch lines didn't sit well with him.
05/24/2022
01:27
Wendy Williams Placed Under Financial Guardianship, Claims Wells Fargo Misconduct
A New York judge granted the talk show host access to funds, but with the supervision of her court-appointed guardian.
05/24/2022
06:40
Basketball Wives: Shaunie O'Neal Dishes How She Picked The Season 10 MVP Cast
The executive producer of the VH1 series sat down with BET.com and teased some of her wedding plans with fiancé Keion Henderson.
05/24/2022
01:08
01:16
‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Amber Ali Drops $25 Million Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats
One plaintiff alleged the reality star kicked her in the ribs, and another claimed she kicked her in the back and dragged her by the hair.
05/26/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon On Expecting Baby No. 8: 'You Get Nervous Every Time'
During a recent appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show, he also revealed how his children's mothers are not obligated to get along because "they all get along with me."
05/26/2022
01:16
Kanye West 2020 Campaign Claims Thousands Of Funds Were Used For Credit Card Bill
The Federal Election Commission says someone unaffiliated with the campaign accessed the committee's bank account to pay off bills.
05/26/2022
01:25
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Past 'Best Movie' Winners on Our Rewatch List
Over the years, several highly successful projects have taken home the bragging rights, including 'Think Like A Man' and 'Black Panther.'
05/26/2022
01:01
Master P Grieves The Death Of His Daughter Tytyana Miller At 29
Her cause of death has not been revealed; the entrepreneur did write how "mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about."
05/31/2022
01:01
Arizona Cardinals Jeff Gladney Dies In Car Accident At 25
The Texas native was among two people who died in the crash.
05/31/2022
09:41
Bobby Brown Continues To Tell The World His Story In An Explosive Two-Part Documentary
Part 2 of 'Biography: Bobby Brown' premieres on A&E on May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
05/31/2022
01:01
'Martin: The Reunion' Will Feature A Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford
This reunion special will mark the first time Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence share a screen in more than 15 years.
06/01/2022
01:21
Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Endorsing Controversial LA Mayoral Candidate
Billionaire Rick Caruso is a former Republican running on a "fund the police" platform which promised to add 1,500 cops.
06/01/2022
