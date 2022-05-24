Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Endorsing Controversial LA Mayoral Candidate 06/01/2022
Billionaire Rick Caruso is a former Republican running on a "fund the police" platform which promised to add 1,500 cops.
Watching
06:40
Basketball Wives: Shaunie O'Neal Dishes How She Picked The Season 10 MVP Cast
The executive producer of the VH1 series sat down with BET.com and teased some of her wedding plans with fiancé Keion Henderson.
05/24/2022
01:08
Benzino To Surrender To Authorities After Being Named A Fugitive
A warrant for his arrest was issued after he allegedly damaged Althea Heart's boyfriend's vehicle during a verbal confrontation back in July 2020.
05/25/2022
01:16
‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Amber Ali Drops $25 Million Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats
One plaintiff alleged the reality star kicked her in the ribs, and another claimed she kicked her in the back and dragged her by the hair.
05/26/2022
01:04
Nick Cannon On Expecting Baby No. 8: 'You Get Nervous Every Time'
During a recent appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show, he also revealed how his children's mothers are not obligated to get along because "they all get along with me."
05/26/2022
01:16
Kanye West 2020 Campaign Claims Thousands Of Funds Were Used For Credit Card Bill
The Federal Election Commission says someone unaffiliated with the campaign accessed the committee's bank account to pay off bills.
05/26/2022
01:25
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Past 'Best Movie' Winners on Our Rewatch List
Over the years, several highly successful projects have taken home the bragging rights, including 'Think Like A Man' and 'Black Panther.'
05/26/2022
01:01
Master P Grieves The Death Of His Daughter Tytyana Miller At 29
Her cause of death has not been revealed; the entrepreneur did write how "mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about."
05/31/2022
01:01
Arizona Cardinals Jeff Gladney Dies In Car Accident At 25
The Texas native was among two people who died in the crash.
05/31/2022
09:41
Bobby Brown Continues To Tell The World His Story In An Explosive Two-Part Documentary
Part 2 of 'Biography: Bobby Brown' premieres on A&E on May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
05/31/2022
01:01
'Martin: The Reunion' Will Feature A Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford
This reunion special will mark the first time Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence share a screen in more than 15 years.
06/01/2022
01:21
Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Endorsing Controversial LA Mayoral Candidate
Billionaire Rick Caruso is a former Republican running on a "fund the police" platform which promised to add 1,500 cops.
06/01/2022
01:10
Cops Suspect Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From A Fatal Overdose
TMZ confirmed an autopsy has been completed, but the toxicology report results will take weeks.
06/02/2022
01:13
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Get to Know Nominee Coco Jones
The actress currently stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock's 'Bel-Air.'
06/02/2022
01:03
Metro Boomin’s Mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, Reportedly Killed By Her Husband
According to sources, the mother of four was killed by her partner before he killed himself.
06/06/2022
01:00
DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged With Murder
The DA's office says Blake was in a nearby car and allegedly shot and killed Julio Cardoza before driving away from the scene.
06/06/2022
01:01
Al B. Sure! Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers
He posted several pictures from a hospital bed, announcing he is undergoing surgery soon.
06/06/2022
01:14
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Issa Rae
Issa Rae is Black excellence personified.
06/06/2022
01:01
Video Model Pasha Bleasdell, Best Known For Nelly's 'Hot In Herre,' Dies At 38
"You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love," Director X wrote.
06/07/2022
01:00
Jamichael Jones Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble
Jones reportedly turned himself in on June 7, and a judge denied his bond.
06/08/2022
01:15
EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah Recalls How The Cast Of 'Living Single' Was Told To 'Lose Weight'
"We are on the number one show among Black and Latino households in America and you're telling us we need to lose weight," she said on Red Table Talk.
06/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022