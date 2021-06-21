'The Harder They Fall' Western Starring Idris Elba, Regina King Is The Best of Black Hollywood 06/25/2021
Set to stream on Netflix this fall, the film also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and Delroy Lindo.
Watching
01:06
Will Smith Shares Title And Cover Of His Memoir: "My First Book Ever!"
The veteran actor shared details of his autobiography, which will be released later this year.
06/21/2021
01:12
Nick Cannon Expecting Seventh Child Model Alyssa Scott's IG Seemingly Confirms
This news comes on the heels of the recent birth of his twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.
06/21/2021
01:16
Tyler Perry Announces Entertainment District Near Production Studio
The media mogul has teamed up with Bishop T.D. Jakes, who together acquired over 130 acres of land adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios.
06/21/2021
01:14
Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian Share The Status Of Their Relationship With Jordyn Woods
On the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, Kylie and Khloe revealed where they stand with Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal.
06/22/2021
03:35
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson On Why Music Makes Her World Go Around
As the host of this year’s BET Awards, see what songs help her get ready for “Culture’s Biggest Night!”
06/23/2021
01:57
3 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson
She torched the track at the Olympic qualifying trials, now she’s on the fast track to stardom.
06/24/2021
01:11
Vanessa Bryant, Other Families To Settle In Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Helicopter Company
The settlement comes two days after Vanessa honored her late husband marking the second Father’s Day after his death.
06/24/2021
01:13
Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins
These celebrities are proud parents of the cutest twins.
06/24/2021
08:11
"F9" Cast Talks Stunts, Family, And The Legacy Of The Franchise
Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris and Vin Diesel all share special moments the action-packed film is filled with.
06/25/2021
01:01
Tristan Thompson Awarded $52K Judgment From Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander
Thompson filed the lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander in 2020 after she alleged that he was the father of her child.
06/25/2021
01:12
01:23
Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars
The honors will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards ceremony, which was skipped this year due to the pandemic, on Jan. 15, 2022.
06/28/2021
01:21
Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was ‘Selfish’ And Slams Former Bulls Coach Phil Jackson
The NBA legend accused Jackson of making a “racial move” during a recent interview.
06/29/2021
01:08
Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics
Although Williams opted out, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed her excitement to play at the Tokyo Olympics.
06/29/2021
01:20
Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett
Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas," and Perry publicly shared how proud of her he is.
06/29/2021
01:03
Safaree Samuels Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Estranged Wife Erica Mena
Erica Mena filed for divorce in May while pregnant with the couple’s second child.
06/30/2021
01:07
NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg’s Cancer Returned, Remains in Hospital After Surgery
“I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg… pray for his strength… and pray for me too," NeNe said during a recent interview.
06/30/2021
09:16
Kel Mitchell Talks New Partnership With World Vision
The actor and comedian also proudly speaks about his faith, his family and fatherhood.
07/01/2021
01:19
Bill Cosby Released From Prison, Sex Assault Conviction Overturned
The 83-year old served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence.
07/01/2021
01:27
Meghan McCain Throws Fit Over Olympian Gwen Berry’s Flag Protest: 'I Will Die For This'
"It is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you are supposed to represent America and act like it's just about you," McCain ranted.
07/01/2021
