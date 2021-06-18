Vanessa Bryant, Other Families To Settle In Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Helicopter Company 06/24/2021
The settlement comes two days after Vanessa honored her late husband marking the second Father’s Day after his death.
Watching
04:07
Marsai Martin Is A Young Boss Taking Over Hollywood One Film At A Time
The 16-year-old tells us what she loves about playing her latest character Pru Granger, in the new film "Spirit Untamed."
06/18/2021
01:17
Report: La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
La La filed for divorce in New York on June 17, citing irreconcilable differences.
06/21/2021
01:10
Tahj Mowry Remembers First Love Naya Rivera Nearly One Year After Her Death
The pair met while working on "Smart Guy," and dated from 2000-2004, and was each otherâs first experience with intimacy and heartbreak, according to Mowry.
06/21/2021
01:13
Kevin Hart On Sharing His Public Scandals With His Kids: "It's Going To Come Out"
Kevin Hart is laying it all out on the table with his kids, and in latest Romper's Father's Day issue, he shares his reasoning.
06/21/2021
01:06
Will Smith Shares Title And Cover Of His Memoir: "My First Book Ever!"
The veteran actor shared details of his autobiography, which will be released later this year.
06/21/2021
01:12
Nick Cannon Expecting Seventh Child Model Alyssa Scott's IG Seemingly Confirms
This news comes on the heels of the recent birth of his twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.
06/21/2021
01:16
Tyler Perry Announces Entertainment District Near Production Studio
The media mogul has teamed up with Bishop T.D. Jakes, who together acquired over 130 acres of land adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios.
06/21/2021
01:14
Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian Share The Status Of Their Relationship With Jordyn Woods
On the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, Kylie and Khloe revealed where they stand with Jordyn Woods following the cheating scandal.
06/22/2021
03:35
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson On Why Music Makes Her World Go Around
As the host of this year’s BET Awards, see what songs help her get ready for “Culture’s Biggest Night!”
06/23/2021
01:57
3 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson
She torched the track at the Olympic qualifying trials, now she’s on the fast track to stardom.
06/24/2021
01:11
06/24/2021
01:13
Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins
These celebrities are proud parents of the cutest twins.
06/24/2021
08:11
"F9" Cast Talks Stunts, Family, And The Legacy Of The Franchise
Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris and Vin Diesel all share special moments the action-packed film is filled with.
06/25/2021
01:01
Tristan Thompson Awarded $52K Judgment From Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander
Thompson filed the lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander in 2020 after she alleged that he was the father of her child.
06/25/2021
01:12
'The Harder They Fall' Western Starring Idris Elba, Regina King Is The Best of Black Hollywood
Set to stream on Netflix this fall, the film also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and Delroy Lindo.
06/25/2021
01:23
Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars
The honors will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards ceremony, which was skipped this year due to the pandemic, on Jan. 15, 2022.
06/28/2021
01:21
Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was ‘Selfish’ And Slams Former Bulls Coach Phil Jackson
The NBA legend accused Jackson of making a “racial move” during a recent interview.
06/29/2021
01:08
Serena Williams Will Not Attend The Tokyo Olympics
Although Williams opted out, Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from several tournaments, confirmed her excitement to play at the Tokyo Olympics.
06/29/2021
01:20
Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett
Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas," and Perry publicly shared how proud of her he is.
06/29/2021
01:03
Safaree Samuels Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Estranged Wife Erica Mena
Erica Mena filed for divorce in May while pregnant with the couple’s second child.
06/30/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021