Kimora Lee Simmons Responds To Critics About Aoki's Modeling Career: 'It's Absolutely Absurd' 08/22/2022
Some people have criticized Simmons' daughter Aoki, a 20-year-old Harvard student, for wanting to model despite receiving an Ivy League education.
Kid Cudi Candidly Opens Up About His Beef With Kanye West
“The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f**k out of my life and be done with your a**," Cudi said.
08/18/2022
01:02
Megan Thee Stallion Shares She Auditioned For This 'P-Valley' Role
Although she didn't get the lead role, she did appear in a season two episode as her alter-ego Tina Snow and performed a record with Lil Murda.
08/18/2022
01:06
The Reason Wendy Williams Wasn't Present For Final Episode Is Revealed
Debmar-Mercury’s Senior VP said he didn't want the show "to feel like an in-memoriam because she’s very much alive."
08/18/2022
01:07
R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I've Embraced Me"
Campbell told PEOPLE that he didn’t “hide anything” about himself all those years ago, adding, “you just couldn’t be [gay] back then.”
08/19/2022
01:11
Idris Elba Says His Daughter Didn’t Talk To Him After Not Landing A Part In His New Film ‘Beast’
Isan Elba didn’t speak to him for three weeks after learning she didn’t land the role as one of the daughters in his new movie, "Beast."
08/19/2022
01:38
Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional While Watching Old Tupac Footage
"All the stuff he was speaking to is happening right now," the rapper said on MSNBC's 'The Beat.'
08/19/2022
01:21
Marvin Sapp Gets Candid About Previous Cocaine And Alcohol Binges
“I started drinking and popping pills at the age of sixteen and at eighteen I snorted my first line of cocaine," he revealed to 'Page Six.'
08/19/2022
01:14
Dennis Rodman To Visit Russia To Help Release Brittney Griner: 'I Got Permission'
The White House reportedly has concerns about the retired NBA star getting involved.
08/22/2022
01:16
Dr. Dre Describes Near-Death Experience After Brain Aneurysm
The hip-hop mogul spent two weeks in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital in 2021, where his doctors didn’t expect him to survive.
08/22/2022
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Celebs Wore Their Hottest Shades During The BET Hip Hop Awards
We're digging in our archives to highlight the top six sunglasses that caught our gaze on both the red carpet and during the ceremony!
08/22/2022
01:24
05:27
Ms. Pat Responds To The Overturning Of Roe v. Wade
In a conversation with BET.com, co-creator Jordan E. Cooper also shares his excitement about highlighting queer culture this season.
08/23/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Nelly Forever Retains His St. Louis Style
Let's take a look back at last year's 'I Am Hip Hop' honoree's style!
08/23/2022
01:03
Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter T'yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend's Bond
Her beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop where he reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians, including a mother and her toddler.
08/23/2022
01:16
Asian Doll Gets Into Altercation With Woman Allegedly Trying To Snatch Her Chain
In a video clip, an unidentified woman and the 25-year-old rapper were seen being pulled apart during an alleged dispute.
08/23/2022
01:01
NeNe Leakes Drops Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo
The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which allows Leakes to sue the company again if she wishes.
08/23/2022
06:23
Tami Roman On Why She Didn’t Join The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
In a conversation with BET.com, the actress and actor J. Bernard Calloway discuss Season 2 of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ and more hot-button topics!
08/24/2022
01:06
Bryce James Receives First College Basketball Scholarship Offer
LeBron James’ youngest son says he’s feeling “blessed.”
08/24/2022
01:06
Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show
"If a n***a gonna be throwing s**t at me, I ain't gonna do another song," he said at the Jacksonville show on Aug. 19.
08/24/2022
01:05
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Patterns on Patterns Ruled Past Red Carpets
These prints always make an outfit pop!
08/24/2022
