Tami Roman On Why She Didn’t Join The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ 08/24/2022
In a conversation with BET.com, the actress and actor J. Bernard Calloway discuss Season 2 of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ and more hot-button topics!
01:04
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Celebs Wore Their Hottest Shades During The BET Hip Hop Awards
We're digging in our archives to highlight the top six sunglasses that caught our gaze on both the red carpet and during the ceremony!
08/22/2022
01:24
Kimora Lee Simmons Responds To Critics About Aoki's Modeling Career: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Some people have criticized Simmons' daughter Aoki, a 20-year-old Harvard student, for wanting to model despite receiving an Ivy League education.
08/22/2022
05:27
Ms. Pat Responds To The Overturning Of Roe v. Wade
In a conversation with BET.com, co-creator Jordan E. Cooper also shares his excitement about highlighting queer culture this season.
08/23/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Nelly Forever Retains His St. Louis Style
Let's take a look back at last year's 'I Am Hip Hop' honoree's style!
08/23/2022
01:03
Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter T'yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend's Bond
Her beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop where he reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians, including a mother and her toddler.
08/23/2022
01:16
Asian Doll Gets Into Altercation With Woman Allegedly Trying To Snatch Her Chain
In a video clip, an unidentified woman and the 25-year-old rapper were seen being pulled apart during an alleged dispute.
08/23/2022
01:01
NeNe Leakes Drops Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo
The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which allows Leakes to sue the company again if she wishes.
08/23/2022
01:06
Bryce James Receives First College Basketball Scholarship Offer
LeBron James’ youngest son says he’s feeling “blessed.”
08/24/2022
01:06
Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show
"If a n***a gonna be throwing s**t at me, I ain't gonna do another song," he said at the Jacksonville show on Aug. 19.
08/24/2022
01:05
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Patterns on Patterns Ruled Past Red Carpets
These prints always make an outfit pop!
08/24/2022
06:23
01:21
Brandy Says Singing With Whitney Houston In ‘Cinderella’ Was Her ‘Ultimate Favorite Moment’
The film starring Houston, who played the Fairy Godmother; for Brandy, it was a dream come true.
08/25/2022
01:42
Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Speaks Out After ‘Racist’ Comments By ‘RHOBH’ Fans
Her son Jax has received harsh comments.
08/26/2022
01:17
Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Gabrielle Union And Other Celebs Accused Of Violating California Drought Rules
The state has imposed strict guidelines for water usage.
08/26/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' The Celebrities Who Rocked Extra Long Tresses
Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 PM ET!
08/29/2022
01:10
This Is Why Robin Roberts Will Take A Break From 'Good Morning America'
It isn’t clear when Roberts will return to the air, but it appears she may be gone until at least sometime in September.
08/29/2022
01:13
Dr. J Says Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Shouldn’t Be Retired NBA-Wide
Speaking with TMZ, Dr. J says he believes there’s no comparison between Bryant and Bill Russell whose number was retired league-wide after his passing.
08/30/2022
01:03
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Married In Hip Hop
These hip hop artists jumped the broom!
08/31/2022
01:27
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Fashion Flashback - Method Man
Method Man proves that he's gotten finer with age.
09/01/2022
