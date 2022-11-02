Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media
02/22/2022

This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.

01:10

NAACP Image Awards 2022: Tessa Thompson's Best Fashion Moments

The 'Creed' actress was made for the red carpet!
02/11/2022
01:31

Serena Williams Talks Tennis Retirement: 'I Am Prepared For That Day'

The tennis champion also revealed she "definitely wants to have more kids."
02/11/2022
01:13

Van Jones Welcomes New Baby As Conscious Co-Parent With Friend

Jones celebrated the birth of his new baby, but the child's mother is not a romantic partner, "a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider" he said.
02/14/2022
01:03

Da Brat Made A HUGE Romantic Gesture To Jesseca Dupart Before Their Wedding: ‘I Ain’t Living This Life Without You!’

They are expecting their first child and are scheduled to tie the knot on 2-22-22!
02/15/2022
01:15

Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His Daughter!

The proud father made the surprise announcement that he's a "girl dad" on Instagram.
02/15/2022
01:14

Kanye ‘Ye’ West And Julia Fox Split After A Month Of Dating: ‘Y’all Would Love If I Was Sooo Upset’

Fox confirmed the break up with a post-and-delete on her Instagram Story, stating, "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!"
02/16/2022
01:05

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Are Officially Engaged! See The MASSIVE Engagement Ring

The soon-to-be bride posted a close-up look at her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring designed by ZoFrost & Co.
02/16/2022
01:11

Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting A Baby Girl By Debuting A Heart-Shaped Sonogram On Valentine's Day!

“It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl, she was shaped exactly like a heart,” he captioned an Instagram post.
02/17/2022
01:28

Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'

He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
02:00

53rd NAACP Image Awards
Road to NAACP Image Awards: Jazmine Sullivan

Lexus and BET Digital highlights Jasmine Sullivan and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/22/2022
01:05

Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media

This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.
02/22/2022
01:20

Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children

"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
02:02

Road To NAACP Image Awards: Novi Brown

Lexus and BET Digital highlights Novi Brown and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/23/2022
01:00

D.C. Young Fly And Jacky Oh Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 3

The pair announced the exciting news in a heartwarming video on YouTube.
02/23/2022
02:02

Road To NAACP Image Awards: Woody McClain

Lexus and BET Digital highlights Woody McClain and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/24/2022
01:14

Da Brat And Judy Dupart Tie The Knot In Romantic Georgia Ceremony!

"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."
02/24/2022
01:03

Kim Kardashian Now Legally Single Amid Ongoing Divorce From Kanye West, Judge Rules

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian said in a court document, The AP reported. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so."
03/03/2022
01:09

Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis After Nearly 2 Years Of Marriage

According to TMZ, Santana, who married the reality star after six months, says the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
03/03/2022
03:36

BET & GoDaddy Presents Black Owned & Booming

HBCU alum Nikki Howard & Jaqi Wright took their entrepreneurial journey into their own hands launching The Furlough Cheesecake. With the help of @godaddy website and e-commerce tools, they were able to manifest a dream into reality all while pursuing their passion.
03/04/2022
01:17

Chris Brown Sued For $50 Million By Ex-Housekeeper

The individual is suing for emotional distress, loss of income, and pain and suffering after an alleged dog attack.
03/07/2022
01:12

Khloé Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With This R&B Singer After Tristan Thompson Split

They were reportedly hanging out at Justin Bieber's private party.
03/17/2022
