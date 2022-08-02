Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Are Officially Engaged! See The MASSIVE Engagement Ring 02/16/2022
The soon-to-be bride posted a close-up look at her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring designed by ZoFrost & Co.
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Actress Andra Day Owns The Big Screen And Red Carpet
We're taking a look at the singer's most fashionable moments!
02/08/2022
01:03
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson's Most Memorable Fashion Moments
Put some respect on these red carpet looks!
02/09/2022
01:38
Black Pastors Say They Are Overwhelmed With People Coming To Them For Mental Health Care
Pastors often serve as first responders to mental health issues, but the pastors researcher Dan Bolger interviewed said they're not adequately trained to do so.
02/09/2022
01:00
Eve Introduces The World To Her First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper
Find out the name of the "Queens" actress' first child!
02/10/2022
01:10
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Tessa Thompson's Best Fashion Moments
The 'Creed' actress was made for the red carpet!
02/11/2022
01:31
Serena Williams Talks Tennis Retirement: 'I Am Prepared For That Day'
The tennis champion also revealed she "definitely wants to have more kids."
02/11/2022
01:13
Van Jones Welcomes New Baby As Conscious Co-Parent With Friend
Jones celebrated the birth of his new baby, but the child's mother is not a romantic partner, "a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider" he said.
02/14/2022
01:03
Da Brat Made A HUGE Romantic Gesture To Jesseca Dupart Before Their Wedding: ‘I Ain’t Living This Life Without You!’
They are expecting their first child and are scheduled to tie the knot on 2-22-22!
02/15/2022
01:15
Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His Daughter!
The proud father made the surprise announcement that he's a "girl dad" on Instagram.
02/15/2022
01:14
Kanye ‘Ye’ West And Julia Fox Split After A Month Of Dating: ‘Y’all Would Love If I Was Sooo Upset’
Fox confirmed the break up with a post-and-delete on her Instagram Story, stating, "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!"
02/16/2022
01:05
01:11
Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting A Baby Girl By Debuting A Heart-Shaped Sonogram On Valentine's Day!
“It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl, she was shaped exactly like a heart,” he captioned an Instagram post.
02/17/2022
01:28
Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'
He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
02:00
53rd NAACP Image AwardsRoad to NAACP Image Awards: Jazmine Sullivan
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Jasmine Sullivan and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/22/2022
01:05
Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media
This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.
02/22/2022
01:20
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children
"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Novi Brown
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Novi Brown and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/23/2022
01:00
D.C. Young Fly And Jacky Oh Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 3
The pair announced the exciting news in a heartwarming video on YouTube.
02/23/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Woody McClain
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Woody McClain and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/24/2022
01:14
Da Brat And Judy Dupart Tie The Knot In Romantic Georgia Ceremony!
"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."
02/24/2022
