Joe Biden Tells Joy Reid He Has Four Black VP Candidates 07/21/2020
During Joy Reid's MSNBC prime time show 'The Reid Out,' Biden confirmed that he has four Black vice presidential candidates.
Third Cop Charged In George Floyd Killing Is Out Of Jail
Tou Thao, 34, is the third fired Minneapolis police officer who was charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd has now been released from Hennepin County jail.
07/06/2020
Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on July 6 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She gave further details of her diagnosis on CNN with Chris Cuomo.
07/07/2020
Hate Crime Charge For Pair Who Painted Over BLM Mural
Two residents of Martinez, California have been charged with a hate crime among other misdemeanor vandalism charges for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural outside a courthouse, according to the East Bay Times.
07/08/2020
Atlanta Mayor Signs Executive Order Requiring Face Masks
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed an executive order that requires face masks or coverings to be worn in the city of Atlanta.
07/09/2020
Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama To Speak At 2020 Girl Up
Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama have joined forces with Girl Up, a leadership initiative that works to inspire young women to fight for gender equality and social change.
07/09/2020
Joy Reid Is Cable's First Black Woman Prime Time Anchor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid is making major moves within her news organization, going from the weekend spot into a primetime, weekday slot.
07/13/2020
Atlanta Mayor Responds To Governor's Mask Lawsuit
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is responding to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's lawsuit to stop her mask mandate in her city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
07/17/2020
John Lewis: In His Own Words
As we mourn the passing of a civil rights icon, BET reflects on his most powerful quotes.
07/18/2020
President Obama Remembers John Lewis
The civil rights icon and congressman passed away on July 17 from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
07/20/2020
ATL Mayor Says Gov. Trying To Stop Her From Talking to Press
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed a 124-page lawsuit against her as their two offices debate over the state's COVID-19 response.
07/21/2020
Cop Who Killed George Floyd Charged With Felony Tax Fraud
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police cop charged with second-degree murder in the George Floyd killing, has been charged with nine counts of felony tax fraud.
07/23/2020
Obama And Biden Tackle National Issues In New Video
Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a 17-minute video of their socially distanced conversation on July 23.
07/24/2020
NAACP Sues Education Sec. Over CARES Act Rule Change
The NAACP is suing Betsy DeVos over a rule issued by her office to the CARES Act that forces public schools to give more of its relief aid funds to private schools.
07/24/2020
Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary Gets Release Date
A sweeping documentary about Stacey Abrams and her fight for voting rights is getting ready to drop on Amazon and select theaters in September.
07/29/2020
Fisk Renames Social Justice Institute After John Lewis
Congressman and civil rights legend John R. Lewis will be honored at the prestigious HBCU Fisk University where he is an alumnus for his life's work.
07/30/2020
Obama Delivers Eulogy for Civil Rights Icon
Former President Barack Obama delivered a moving eulogy honoring civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
07/31/2020
Dr. Fauci On Dr. Stella Immanuel's Hydroxychloroquine Theory
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to the viral video of Houston Doctor Stella Immanuel promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the coronavirus.
10/02/2020
Dr. Fauci on Trump Relationship: "I Haven't Been Wrong"
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses President Trump's tweets and criticism from the White House that he has made misleading statements to the American public.
10/02/2020
5 Ways to Reclaim Your Vote
From checking your voter registration status to organizing friends and family, BET lays out five steps to help demystify the voting process before National Black Voter Day on September 18.
08/05/2020
