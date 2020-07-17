Obama Delivers Eulogy for Civil Rights Icon 07/31/2020
Former President Barack Obama delivered a moving eulogy honoring civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
Atlanta Mayor Responds To Governor's Mask Lawsuit
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is responding to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's lawsuit to stop her mask mandate in her city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
07/17/2020
John Lewis: In His Own Words
As we mourn the passing of a civil rights icon, BET reflects on his most powerful quotes.
07/18/2020
President Obama Remembers John Lewis
The civil rights icon and congressman passed away on July 17 from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
07/20/2020
ATL Mayor Says Gov. Trying To Stop Her From Talking to Press
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed a 124-page lawsuit against her as their two offices debate over the state's COVID-19 response.
07/21/2020
Joe Biden Tells Joy Reid He Has Four Black VP Candidates
During Joy Reid's MSNBC prime time show 'The Reid Out,' Biden confirmed that he has four Black vice presidential candidates.
07/21/2020
Cop Who Killed George Floyd Charged With Felony Tax Fraud
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police cop charged with second-degree murder in the George Floyd killing, has been charged with nine counts of felony tax fraud.
07/23/2020
Obama And Biden Tackle National Issues In New Video
Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a 17-minute video of their socially distanced conversation on July 23.
07/24/2020
NAACP Sues Education Sec. Over CARES Act Rule Change
The NAACP is suing Betsy DeVos over a rule issued by her office to the CARES Act that forces public schools to give more of its relief aid funds to private schools.
07/24/2020
Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary Gets Release Date
A sweeping documentary about Stacey Abrams and her fight for voting rights is getting ready to drop on Amazon and select theaters in September.
07/29/2020
Fisk Renames Social Justice Institute After John Lewis
Congressman and civil rights legend John R. Lewis will be honored at the prestigious HBCU Fisk University where he is an alumnus for his life's work.
07/30/2020
07/31/2020
Dr. Fauci On Dr. Stella Immanuel's Hydroxychloroquine Theory
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to the viral video of Houston Doctor Stella Immanuel promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the coronavirus.
10/02/2020
Dr. Fauci on Trump Relationship: "I Haven't Been Wrong"
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses President Trump's tweets and criticism from the White House that he has made misleading statements to the American public.
10/02/2020
5 Ways to Reclaim Your Vote
From checking your voter registration status to organizing friends and family, BET lays out five steps to help demystify the voting process before National Black Voter Day on September 18.
08/05/2020
New York Attorney General Sues To Dissolve The NRA After Corruption Investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she has filed a civil lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA) after an 18-month fraud investigation.
08/07/2020
Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris For VP
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States, has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
08/12/2020
Barack and Michelle Obama Lead Democratic Convention Lineup
As the nation awaits the Democratic National Convention in which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will accept the party's nomination, the Keynote Speakers have been announced.
08/12/2020
Black Women In Politics Tweet Support For Kamala Harris
After Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to run as VP, tweets of support are pouring in from Black women in politics.
08/12/2020
Barack Obama Congratulates Kamala Harris On VP Nomination
President Barack Obama issued a statement on August 11 to congratulate Kamala Harris on earning the Democratic party's nomination for Vice President of the United States.
08/12/2020
Trump And His Family Donated To Kamala Harris' Campaign Three Times
After California Sen. Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden?s running mate, Trump expressed displeasing comments but failed to mention he donated to a previous campaign of hers.
08/12/2020
