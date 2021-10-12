Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season 12/16/2021
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
Watching
01:36
Alicia Keys Reveals What JAY-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed Their 2009 MTV VMAs Performance
"Somehow, however she got over here, I didn't even bear witness to [it]," she described during an interview on Drink Champs.
12/10/2021
01:01
Red Carpet Swag! Nails That Caught Our Attention At The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
Need inspiration for your next nail appointment? Look no further than this list.
12/10/2021
01:03
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
01:51
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
01:25
Saweetie Confirms She Will Teach A College Course At USC
In October, Saweetie stopped by a USC entrepreneurship class and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.
12/13/2021
01:09
Megan Thee Stallion Is A 'Proud' Graduate Of Texas Southern University
"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud," the 'Savage' rapper said, who now holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Administration.
12/13/2021
01:14
Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy
The 8-time Grammy-nominated artist had been "effectively removed" from the show and will reportedly receive a cancellation fee.
12/14/2021
01:31
Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
12/15/2021
01:07
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
05:05
Tori Kelly On Connecting With Pharrell On 'Sing 2'
Playing Meena in the animated film, Kelly says anything Pharrell touches "turns to gold."
12/16/2021
03:21
Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
12/16/2021
01:26
Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Norfolk State University
The "Happy" singer is also an honorary member of Norfolk State's marching band, the Spartan Legion.
12/16/2021
01:08
Cardi B Calls Off Release Of Dolls Amid COVID Production Delays, Poor Quality
The doll, which replicates the rapper's looks, has been experiencing ongoing delays, and the budding businesswoman has canceled the release.
12/20/2021
01:06
Lil Durk Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend India Royale
"Will you be my wife," he asked before putting the mic up to her face and her replying "yes," during Chicago's Big Jam concert.
12/20/2021
01:21
L. A. Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28
According to reports, the rapper was attacked by a group of people at the music festival before being taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
12/20/2021
01:18
Kanye West Buys Nearly 4 000 Gifts For Chicago Toy Drive
"He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus," said Alderman Stephanie Coleman.
12/20/2021
01:08
Prayers Up: Westside Gunn Rushed To Hospital After Not Being Able To Breathe
The Buffalo rapper shared a picture of himself on a stretcher in the presence of an EMT with the caption: "Pray for me they had to call for emergency."
12/22/2021
01:11
Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price
The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace.
12/22/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021