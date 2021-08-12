Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time 12/15/2021
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Couples Who Showed PDA On The Red Carpet, Backstage, And In The Audience
The star-studded evening was filled with love, peace, and soul, not to mention sweet couple moments we can't get enough of!
12/08/2021
3 Standout Speeches From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
From Jazmine Sullivan to Maxwell, this year's speeches left us feeling loved and inspired!
12/09/2021
Alicia Keys Reveals What JAY-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed Their 2009 MTV VMAs Performance
"Somehow, however she got over here, I didn't even bear witness to [it]," she described during an interview on Drink Champs.
12/10/2021
Red Carpet Swag! Nails That Caught Our Attention At The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
Need inspiration for your next nail appointment? Look no further than this list.
12/10/2021
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
Saweetie Confirms She Will Teach A College Course At USC
In October, Saweetie stopped by a USC entrepreneurship class and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.
12/13/2021
Megan Thee Stallion Is A 'Proud' Graduate Of Texas Southern University
"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud," the 'Savage' rapper said, who now holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Administration.
12/13/2021
Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy
The 8-time Grammy-nominated artist had been "effectively removed" from the show and will reportedly receive a cancellation fee.
12/14/2021
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
12/16/2021
Tori Kelly On Connecting With Pharrell On 'Sing 2'
Playing Meena in the animated film, Kelly says anything Pharrell touches "turns to gold."
12/16/2021
