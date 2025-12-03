BET Current: 8 Memorable Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Collaborations
03/26/2025
The couple released their first joint album as TWENTY88 in 2016.
BET Current: Doechii Joins Ms. Lauryn Hill for Epic ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ Duet
The TDE rapper called it “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me.”
03/12/2025
BET Current: Lauryn Hill Delivers Tearful Tribute to Roberta Flack at Memorial Service
The Grammy-winning singer honored Flack’s impact with a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”
03/13/2025
BET Current: Doechii, Tyla, GloRilla & More Lead Billboard Women In Music 2025 Honorees
These hip-hop and R&B powerhouses are making waves. Here’s why Billboard is honoring them.
03/14/2025
BET Current: George Clinton Files $100M Lawsuit In Fight For Ownership Of His Music Rights
The funk artist wants to create generational wealth.
03/14/2025
BET Current: Busta Rhymes Wants Lil Kim To Make Musical Comeback
The rapper wants the Queen Bee to reclaim her rap throne.
03/14/2025
BET Current: Lizzo Says She 'Didn't Want to Live Anymore' in Candid Speech
The 4-time Grammy winner admitted to being “deeply afraid of people” during a low period.
03/20/2025
BET Current: Will Smith Readies New Era, Announces Fifth Album
The 14-track album comes 20 years after Smith’s fourth album, ‘Lost and Found.’
03/20/2025
BET Current: 5 Modern Black Girl Groups We're Rooting For In 2025
FLO, DivaGurl, and Chapel Hart are next to make it big.
03/21/2025
BET Current: Erykah Badu Announces First Album in 15 Years
The neo-soul legend is back with a highly anticipated project, teaming up with The Alchemist.
03/24/2025
BET Current: Will Smith Honors Late Costar James Avery in Tearful Las Vegas Show Moment
The heartfelt moment came as videos of his late costar played behind him on stage.
03/26/2025
BET Current: Tanner Adell Shares the Adoption Story Behind Her Emotional New Song ‘Going Blonde’
The rising star opens up about her journey and the birth mother who inspired her heartfelt track.
03/26/2025
BET Current: Lizzo Cast as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Upcoming Biopic
The music icon will bring the rock ’n’ roll trailblazer’s story to life in her first major film role.
03/26/2025
BET Current: Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and More Honored With Street Names in Miami
Miami-Dade County celebrates its hip-hop icons by renaming streets and unveiling mural plans in Liberty City.
03/28/2025
BET Current: Will Smith Gets Philly Street Named After Him
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called Smith “unapologetic” about his hometown roots.
03/31/2025
BET Current: Chris Brown Celebrates 20 Years of Debut Album With ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ World Tour
The R&B icon is hitting the road with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for a career-spanning celebration.
04/01/2025
BET Current: Doechii Denies ‘Agenda’ In Billboard Woman of the Year Speech
Doechii put the ‘industry plant’ allegations to rest at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony.
04/01/2025
BET Current: Young Scooter's Son Blasts Police After Rapper's Death
Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey Jr. said he was “broken into million pieces” over his father’s passing.
04/01/2025
BET Current: Naomi Campbell Joins Usher On Stage for 'Bad Girl' Performance
Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprises fans by sharing the spotlight with Usher during his London concert, adding runway flair to the R&B hit.
04/04/2025
BET Current: Chris Brown Tells Fans to Skip the Red Bandanas on Tour
The R&B star warns concertgoers not to wear red during his Breezy Bowl tour to avoid sending the “wrong impression.”
04/08/2025
