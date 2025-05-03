BET Current: Busta Rhymes Wants Lil Kim To Make Musical Comeback
03/14/2025
The rapper wants the Queen Bee to reclaim her rap throne.
Buddy Red on Finding His Sound: Why He Chose Blues and Rock
T.I.’s son, Domani Harris aka Buddy Red, is stepping out of his father’s shadow and into his own musical identity, embracing blues and rock influences to forge a unique path.
03/05/2025
01:10
Omarion Opens Up About B2K’s Legacy and His Distance from Fo
The R&B star reflects on his journey with B2K, why he’s choosing to honor their impact, and where he stands with his former group members today.
03/05/2025
01:18
BET Current: 10 Essential Songs to Celebrate Angie Stone’s Legacy
From soulful anthems to timeless love songs, Angie Stone’s music has left an undeniable mark on R&B and neo-soul. Here are 10 tracks that define her legendary career.
03/07/2025
01:16
BET Current: Willie Jones Drops 'Silverado,' Talks New EP, ‘Cowboy Carter’
The country music artist, who collaborated with Beyoncé on “Just For Fun,” plans to release his forthcoming EP this year.
03/07/2025
01:22
BET Current: 10 Iconic Roy Ayers Samples That Defined Hip-Hop and R&B
A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and Tyler, The Creator are just a few artists who turned Ayers’ music into timeless hits.
03/07/2025
14:47
BET Talks: Lola Brooke on Music, Growth, and Her Soft Girl Era
Lola Brooke gives an unfiltered look into her new album, embracing her softer side, and revealing her singing voice for the first time—all while staying true to her roots.
03/10/2025
01:11
BET Current: Doechii Joins Ms. Lauryn Hill for Epic ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ Duet
The TDE rapper called it “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me.”
03/12/2025
01:17
BET Current: Lauryn Hill Delivers Tearful Tribute to Roberta Flack at Memorial Service
The Grammy-winning singer honored Flack’s impact with a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”
03/13/2025
01:30
BET Current: Doechii, Tyla, GloRilla & More Lead Billboard Women In Music 2025 Honorees
These hip-hop and R&B powerhouses are making waves. Here’s why Billboard is honoring them.
03/14/2025
01:23
BET Current: George Clinton Files $100M Lawsuit In Fight For Ownership Of His Music Rights
The funk artist wants to create generational wealth.
03/14/2025
01:08
01:12
BET Current: Lizzo Says She 'Didn't Want to Live Anymore' in Candid Speech
The 4-time Grammy winner admitted to being “deeply afraid of people” during a low period.
03/20/2025
01:15
BET Current: Will Smith Readies New Era, Announces Fifth Album
The 14-track album comes 20 years after Smith’s fourth album, ‘Lost and Found.’
03/20/2025
01:22
BET Current: 5 Modern Black Girl Groups We're Rooting For In 2025
FLO, DivaGurl, and Chapel Hart are next to make it big.
03/21/2025
