Black + Iconic with Missy Elliott: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
01/26/2024
A Jackson State University senior tells why she’s so inspired by the game changing hip-hop legend.
00:49
Rich Paul Explains How He Became the NBA’s Best Kept Secret
In this exclusive clip from an interview on “60 Minutes,” the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group discusses his book, “Lucky Me,” and the power behind his magic touch.
10/05/2023
01:00
Black + Iconic with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student explains how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s amazing work ethic and career trajectory led to her becoming a Supreme Court justice.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Victor J. Glover Jr.: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior engineering student talks about how the trailblazing astronaut inspired her.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Bayard Rustin: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior celebrates the Civil Rights icon and pioneer for LGBTQ representation.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Barack Obama: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University sophomore talks about his memories of growing up watching the first Black president.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Queen Latifah: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares her admiration and respect for the queen of hip hop royalty.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Jay-Z: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior describes the amazing bridges the hip-hop impresario has built between music, business and politics.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Shirley A. Chisholm: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares how this political trailblazer paved the way for other legislative leaders.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Sister Rosetta Tharpe: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University student explains how this Rock & Roll pioneer changed the sound of music.
01/26/2024
01:00
01:56
Devale and Khadeen Ellis Reveal How They Remain Invested in Their Marriage
The couple appear on the Feb. 6 premiere episode of BET’s newsmagazine, “America in Black.”
02/02/2024
