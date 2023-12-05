Black + Iconic with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
01/26/2024
A Howard University student explains how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s amazing work ethic and career trajectory led to her becoming a Supreme Court justice.
Watching
00:45
BET's Ed Gordon Interviews ASU Student Diamond Richard About Her Mental Health
BET's Ed Gordon asks Diamond Richard about her mental health challenges while navigating academic life.
05/12/2023
02:11
Dear Mama: The Black Maternal Health Crisis
Let's talk about the joy and grief of Black motherhood.
06/01/2023
04:35
The Nominees For 'BET Awards' 2023 Are Here!BET Awards 2023
Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations!
06/12/2023
03:12
BET And Walmart Present: Black & Unlimited
BET and Walmart partnered with emerging Black filmmakers Rodney Rikai, Dior Rodriguez and Jared Malik Royal to present their short films about fatherhood at the ABFF.
06/23/2023
06:28
Jharrel Jerome Talks 'I'm a Virgo'
We chatted with the star of the new Boots Riley helmed series.
06/27/2023
01:46
Politics of Hair
Whether in locs, a curly fringe, or silk pressed to the gods, Black women's and men’s natural hair is a political statement.
07/21/2023
01:57
BET Honors the Life and Dance of O’Shae Sibley
In this exclusive video, watch the 28-year old rising star, vogue in a subway station tunnel in 2020. Sibley was killed after being fatally stabbed at a NYC gas station.
08/21/2023
00:49
01:00
01:00
Black + Iconic with Victor J. Glover Jr.: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior engineering student talks about how the trailblazing astronaut inspired her.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Bayard Rustin: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior celebrates the Civil Rights icon and pioneer for LGBTQ representation.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Barack Obama: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University sophomore talks about his memories of growing up watching the first Black president.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Queen Latifah: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares her admiration and respect for the queen of hip hop royalty.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Jay-Z: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior describes the amazing bridges the hip-hop impresario has built between music, business and politics.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Shirley A. Chisholm: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares how this political trailblazer paved the way for other legislative leaders.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Sister Rosetta Tharpe: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University student explains how this Rock & Roll pioneer changed the sound of music.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Missy Elliott: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior tells why she’s so inspired by the game changing hip-hop legend.
01/26/2024
01:56
Devale and Khadeen Ellis Reveal How They Remain Invested in Their Marriage
The couple appear on the Feb. 6 premiere episode of BET’s newsmagazine, “America in Black.”
02/02/2024
