Former St. Louis Cop Sentenced To Four Years For Beating Black Undercover Officer At Protest 07/19/2021
Randy Hays and other officers brutally beat Officer Luther Hall, who was posing as a protestor, in 2017.
Watching
01:01
Black Nurse Will Have Her COVID Vaccine Card In The Smithsonian
Sandra Lindsay was one of the first people in New York to receive the vaccine, and now, President Biden has honored her.
07/07/2021
01:21
Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Tenured Position To Join Howard University
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist announced that she’d be taking her teaching talents to an HBCU.
07/07/2021
01:20
Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Denied Getting His Job Back By Ohio Supreme Court
Former Cleveland policeman Timothy Loehmann appealed his firing, but the Ohio Supreme Court denied his appeal.
07/08/2021
Trailer
00:15
BET News SpecialContent for Change Explores Black and Jewish Identities
The promise of liberty and justice for all remains unfulfilled. See the intersection between Black and Jewish communities when Content for Change: Black x Jewish premieres July 15 at 9/8c.
07/12/2021
01:15
Haitian President's Wife Martine Moïse Speaks Out After His Assassination
Haiti's First Lady Martine Moïse spoke publicly for the first time after she was critically injured last week when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.
07/12/2021
01:12
Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Smashing Black Teen’s Face With Bike Chain
Lee Mouat admitted in federal court to pummeling the teen after pleading guilty to a hate crime.
07/13/2021
01:07
Ohio George Floyd Mural Destroyed After Lightning Strike
The City of Toledo is working on plans for a new mural in a different location.
07/15/2021
01:16
‘Victoria Secret Karen’ Allegedly Tries To Hit Black Woman, Then Has Meltdown Over Being Filmed
Abigail Elphick can be seen on video yelling at a Black woman, complaining about being recorded, and chasing her around the store in an attempt to get her to stop filming.
07/15/2021
01:23
Florida Man Tried To Blame Black Lives Matter For Murder-For-Hire Plot
Daniel Slater allegedly attempted to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend, her sister, and sister’s husband, then blame the murders on Black Lives Matter.
07/16/2021
01:12
Family of Andrew Brown Jr., Killed By N.C. Sheriff's Deputies Files $30 Million Federal Lawsuit
The suit details how cops showed ‘intentional and reckless disregard’ for Brown's life.
07/16/2021
01:24
Former St. Louis Cop Sentenced To Four Years For Beating Black Undercover Officer At Protest
Randy Hays and other officers brutally beat Officer Luther Hall, who was posing as a protestor, in 2017.
07/19/2021
01:17
NFL Will Include Black National Anthem During Pregame Ceremonies
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed before every game.
07/19/2021
Highlight
01:47
BET News Special E1Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
07/20/2021
Highlight
02:34
BET News Special E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48
BET News Special E1Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy
Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.
07/20/2021
01:00
Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty To Burning Black Lives Matter Banner
Enrique Tarrio faces a maximum of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine for two offenses.
07/21/2021
01:17
Atlanta Mayor Creates $70 Million Dollar Plan To Reduce Crime
Crime in Atlanta has spiked over the past year, a fact Keisha Lance Bottoms attributes to the societal impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
07/21/2021
01:09
Simone Biles, U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Opt Out Of Olympic Village Accommodations
The confirmation of the news came a day before a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
07/21/2021
01:19
Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million To CNN Commentator Van Jones
The world's richest man donated $100 million each to Jones and celebrity chef Jose Andres, and they are free to do "whatever they want" with the money.
07/22/2021
01:02
HBCU Grad Buys TV Station Where She Once Interned
April Ross is making news in Georgia.
07/26/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021