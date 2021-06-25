Black Nurse Will Have Her COVID Vaccine Card In The Smithsonian 07/07/2021
Sandra Lindsay was one of the first people in New York to receive the vaccine, and now, President Biden has honored her.
Christopher Columbus Monument To Be Replaced By Harriet Tubman, Design Revealed
The new monument was designed by Nina Cooke John and will be installed next summer in Newark's Washington Park, which is to be renamed Tubman Square.
06/25/2021
01:19
Iowa County Once Named For Slave Owner Renamed In Honor Of Black Female Historian
The county will honor Lulu Merle Johnson, the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
06/28/2021
01:14
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws ‘May No Longer Be Necessary’
"The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana," Thomas stated.
06/29/2021
01:03
Sydney McLaughlin Dominates Women’s 400M Hurdles And Sets World Record
She's the first woman to run the 400M hurdles in less than 52 seconds.
06/29/2021
01:16
Emory University To Rename Campus Buildings To Address ‘Legacy of Racism’
Emory University leaders announced the renaming of some campus buildings to reconcile a “legacy of racism, disenfranchisement, and dispossession.”
06/30/2021
01:10
Chicago Mother of Twins Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend, Distraught Family Speaks Out
Crystal Crockett was a young nursing student who was a 'bright soul' excited to become a parent, according to her family.
06/30/2021
01:24
Miya Ponsetto, Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing A Cellphone, Charged With A Hate Crime
The charges stem from an incident in a New York City hotel where she physically attacked the son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold.
07/02/2021
01:01
Minnesota Appeals Court OKs 3rd Degree Murder Charge Against Officers In George Floyd's Death
The ruling will now go back to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.
07/06/2021
01:21
New Jersey Man’s Racist Tirade Against Black Neighbor Ends When Dozens Pull Up On His Front Lawn
The New Jersey man's racist rant, which included him shouting his address, was caught on video before protests were conducted at his home.
07/06/2021
01:10
Sha'Carri Richardson's Last Hope For Tokyo Olympics Has Been Dashed
Richardson was suspended from the 100 meters run over a positive marijuana test.
07/07/2021
01:01
01:21
Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Tenured Position To Join Howard University
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist announced that she’d be taking her teaching talents to an HBCU.
07/07/2021
01:20
Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Denied Getting His Job Back By Ohio Supreme Court
Former Cleveland policeman Timothy Loehmann appealed his firing, but the Ohio Supreme Court denied his appeal.
07/08/2021
Trailer
00:15
BET News SpecialContent for Change Explores Black and Jewish Identities
The promise of liberty and justice for all remains unfulfilled. See the intersection between Black and Jewish communities when Content for Change: Black x Jewish premieres July 15 at 9/8c.
07/12/2021
01:15
Haitian President's Wife Martine Moïse Speaks Out After His Assassination
Haiti's First Lady Martine Moïse spoke publicly for the first time after she was critically injured last week when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.
07/12/2021
01:12
Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Smashing Black Teen’s Face With Bike Chain
Lee Mouat admitted in federal court to pummeling the teen after pleading guilty to a hate crime.
07/13/2021
01:07
Ohio George Floyd Mural Destroyed After Lightning Strike
The City of Toledo is working on plans for a new mural in a different location.
07/15/2021
01:16
‘Victoria Secret Karen’ Allegedly Tries To Hit Black Woman, Then Has Meltdown Over Being Filmed
Abigail Elphick can be seen on video yelling at a Black woman, complaining about being recorded, and chasing her around the store in an attempt to get her to stop filming.
07/15/2021
01:23
Florida Man Tried To Blame Black Lives Matter For Murder-For-Hire Plot
Daniel Slater allegedly attempted to hire someone to kill his ex-girlfriend, her sister, and sister’s husband, then blame the murders on Black Lives Matter.
07/16/2021
01:12
Family of Andrew Brown Jr., Killed By N.C. Sheriff's Deputies Files $30 Million Federal Lawsuit
The suit details how cops showed ‘intentional and reckless disregard’ for Brown's life.
07/16/2021
