Music's Muse: Mereba Is All That And Then Some 06/26/2021
Her unique blend of r&b, folk, and hip hop makes space for a new voice found in this wise young storyteller.
Watching
01:15
R. Kelly Taken to Brooklyn Detention Center From Chicago To Await Federal Trial
After two years of awaiting trial in a Chicago jail on charges that include federal child pornography and racketeering, R. Kelly has been moved to New York to face a jury.
06/25/2021
01:10
Ludacris Talks Expecting Baby No. 4 After Three Girls
The "Fast and Furious" star is expecting his fourth child and the second with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges.
06/25/2021
02:09
BET Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Details About Her Special Performance
The R&B singer, who is nominated for two awards, is keeping Black women top of mind when she hits the main stage.
06/25/2021
03:06
Yung Pooda featuring DJ Chose - "Forever Tippin"
Yung Pooda and DJ Chose rep Houston and ride in style in the music video for their song "Forever Tippin."
06/25/2021
01:39
Me Vs. Me: Moneybagg Yo Is His Own Competition
As he continues to rack up the hits, here's the 411 on the South Memphis star, who is set to perform at this year's BET Awards.
06/25/2021
02:01
This Is How Kirk Franklin Changed Gospel Music Forever
Franklin can be credited with giving devotional music a new edge and bringing gospel music to the hip hop generation.
06/25/2021
02:13
Fans 'Rise Up' For Andra Day, And It's No Wonder Why
The Grammy Award nominated powerhouse earned critical acclaim for her songwriting, superb acting chops and carefully calibrated vocals.
06/26/2021
01:44
Lil Durk Has A Master Plan
The 28-year-old made waves in the early 2010s, trailblazing his home of Chicago's drill scene.
06/27/2021
01:56
Rapsody Is Authenticity Defined
Her vulnerability, honesty and flow cannot be duplicated.
06/27/2021
01:47
Tyler, the Creator Is Eclectic And Downright Mesmerizing
The Odd Future alum is one of music's favorite unapologetic rebels.
06/27/2021
01:08
Music's Muse: Mereba Is All That And Then Some
Her unique blend of r&b, folk, and hip hop makes space for a new voice found in this wise young storyteller.
06/26/2021
02:03
DJ Khaled Is The Hit-Making Mastermind Who Has The Industry On His Shoulders
Khaled's endless catalog of star-studded projects and visuals are direct results from his work ethic, consistency, and passion for his craft.
06/26/2021
01:09
Young M.A Reveals She’s Going To Rehab
The Brooklyn rapper took to her Instagram account on Monday (June 21) and revealed she's checking herself into rehab in a now-deleted post.
06/28/2021
01:20
Well Done! Red Table Talk Wins First Emmy
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris took to social media to celebrate.
06/28/2021
01:05
Young Thug Shouts Out Maid Who Returned $10K She Found In His Jeans
“My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said while describing the story on Instagram.
06/28/2021
02:40
Belly featuring Moneybagg Yo - "Zero Love"
Belly hits the desert in the video for "Zero Love" the hypnotic single from his album "See You Next Wednesday" featuring Moneybagg Yo.
06/28/2021
Interview
01:30
Kaash Paige Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals the last album she'd call a classic, the last movie she saw, the last song she heard and more.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
03:50
Kaash Paige on Her Career, from Origins to New Horizons
BET Amplified artist and singer-songwriter Kaash Paige describes how she got her start in music, her top three dream collaborations, her five-year plan and more.
06/30/2021
01:08
DMX’s Final Film ‘Doggmen’ Will Be Completed Using CGI
The late rapper hadn’t completed his scenes for his role, named Cowboy, when he died unexpectedly in April.
07/01/2021
01:14
Lil Nas X Teases New Album "Montero" After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance
Lil Nas X dominated social media on June 27 after his steamy BET Awards performance, now, he’s revealed that his debut album is coming soon.
07/01/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021