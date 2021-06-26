Kaash Paige Plays The Last 06/30/2021
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals the last album she'd call a classic, the last movie she saw, the last song she heard and more.
02:13
Fans 'Rise Up' For Andra Day, And It's No Wonder Why
The Grammy Award nominated powerhouse earned critical acclaim for her songwriting, superb acting chops and carefully calibrated vocals.
06/26/2021
01:44
Lil Durk Has A Master Plan
The 28-year-old made waves in the early 2010s, trailblazing his home of Chicago's drill scene.
06/27/2021
01:56
Rapsody Is Authenticity Defined
Her vulnerability, honesty and flow cannot be duplicated.
06/27/2021
01:47
Tyler, the Creator Is Eclectic And Downright Mesmerizing
The Odd Future alum is one of music's favorite unapologetic rebels.
06/27/2021
01:08
Music's Muse: Mereba Is All That And Then Some
Her unique blend of r&b, folk, and hip hop makes space for a new voice found in this wise young storyteller.
06/26/2021
02:03
DJ Khaled Is The Hit-Making Mastermind Who Has The Industry On His Shoulders
Khaled's endless catalog of star-studded projects and visuals are direct results from his work ethic, consistency, and passion for his craft.
06/26/2021
01:09
Young M.A Reveals She’s Going To Rehab
The Brooklyn rapper took to her Instagram account on Monday (June 21) and revealed she's checking herself into rehab in a now-deleted post.
06/28/2021
01:20
Well Done! Red Table Talk Wins First Emmy
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris took to social media to celebrate.
06/28/2021
01:05
Young Thug Shouts Out Maid Who Returned $10K She Found In His Jeans
“My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said while describing the story on Instagram.
06/28/2021
02:40
Belly featuring Moneybagg Yo - "Zero Love"
Belly hits the desert in the video for "Zero Love" the hypnotic single from his album "See You Next Wednesday" featuring Moneybagg Yo.
06/28/2021
01:30
03:50
Kaash Paige on Her Career, from Origins to New Horizons
BET Amplified artist and singer-songwriter Kaash Paige describes how she got her start in music, her top three dream collaborations, her five-year plan and more.
06/30/2021
01:08
DMX’s Final Film ‘Doggmen’ Will Be Completed Using CGI
The late rapper hadn’t completed his scenes for his role, named Cowboy, when he died unexpectedly in April.
07/01/2021
01:14
Lil Nas X Teases New Album "Montero" After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance
Lil Nas X dominated social media on June 27 after his steamy BET Awards performance, now, he’s revealed that his debut album is coming soon.
07/01/2021
01:21
Da Brat And Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Land Their Own Reality Series
Fans of the lovebirds can now get a glimpse inside their relationship with their new WE TV show, "Brat Loves Judy."
07/01/2021
05:59
Jazmine Sullivan Gets Personal, Explains Why She Partnered With Novartis To Address Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer Care
The 2021 BET Awards “Album of The Year” winner shares how her mother’s diagnosis influenced the decision to promote their “More Than Just Words” campaign.
07/02/2021
03:40
Relive The Most Talked About Moments From The 2021 BET Awards
From Jazmine Sullivan's "Album of the Year" emotional acceptance speech to the powerful DMX tribute, relive the popular moments from Culture's Biggest Night!
07/02/2021
02:21
Relive The Powerful DMX Tribute At The 2021 BET Awards That Left Us With Chills
Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Griselda, Track, Michael K. Williams, Lil Buck and Busta Rhymes honored the late DMX by performing a medley of his top hits.
07/06/2021
01:33
Method Man's Secrets To Looking So Fine Over The Years, Including This Jaw-Dropping Moment At The 2021 BET Awards
The "Bring The Pain" rapper paid tribute to DMX during the 2021 BET Awards.
07/07/2021
02:06
Childish Major - "F Yah Job"
"Childish Major fights against the 9 to 5 while enjoying quality time with his lady in the video for ""F Yah Job"" from his 2021 EP, ""Thank You, God. For It All."
07/09/2021
