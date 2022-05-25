Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Boyfriend's Mother's Ashes Into Texas Lake

La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part III

BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part III features KeAndre' Jordan, Nyla Sams, Yasmine Jameelah, Parisia Hutchinson, Jordan Hunter, and Nasir Barnes.