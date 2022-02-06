Chicago Police Officer Seen On Video Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Has Resigned 06/15/2022
Bruce Dyker was also charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.
01:01
Marion Barber, Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back, Found Dead In Apartment
No cause of death has been released, but Frisco, Texas police were conducting a welfare check when his body was found.
06/02/2022
01:44
Orlando Woman Allegedly Killed By 10-Year-Old Girl While Fighting The Child’s Mother
In questioning the girl, police said she told them she was defending her mother.
06/03/2022
01:02
Dean Of NCCU School Of Law Found Dead In Hotel Room
Browne C. Lewis, accomplished attorney, legal scholar, and mentor, died just a month shy of her 2-year anniversary with NCCU.
06/07/2022
01:07
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Boyfriend's Mother's Ashes Into Texas Lake
A TikTok video purportedly showed Augustine Gladney throwing the ashes in a lake with the caption, "He cheated so I threw his mom ashes in the river."
06/07/2022
01:08
Church Massacre: Gunmen Kill Dozens Of Catholic Worshippers In Nigeria
Bishop Jude Arogundade noted that some of the gunmen entered the church while others stayed outside to shoot anyone attempting to flee.
06/08/2022
01:04
Simone Biles Among Those Seeking Over $1 Billion From FBI Over Larry Nassar Abuse
The FBI allegedly knew in 2015 that Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting gymnasts but did not act, leaving him free to continue to target young women for over a year.
06/09/2022
16:01
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part IV
BET Talks: McDonald’s Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La’Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they’re using to invoke change. We hope that you’re inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part IV features Nedra Ward, Sylonna Johnson, Jaylen Bledsoe, Ian Brock, Jeffrey Coprich Jr., James Crump Wallace, & Marveon Mabon.
06/09/2022
01:03
House Passes Gun Control Bills Following Buffalo And Uvalde Shootings
One piece of legislation would raise the age to purchase an assault weapon.
06/10/2022
01:06
Chicago Man Rewarded A Car After Saving A Man Trapped On Train Tracks
An unidentified man, who fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted by 600 volts, reportedly fell after a fight with another commuter.
06/13/2022
01:20
Georgia District Attorney Prosecuting Atlanta Rappers And Investigating Trump Receives Death Threats
"I would say that [the threats are from] people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense," Fani Willis said.
06/14/2022
01:04
01:07
Autopsy Report Reveals Tyre Sampson Was Almost 100 Pounds Over The Weight Limit To Ride Amusement Park Ride
The teen fell hundreds of feet to his death on Mar. 24, and an autopsy report provides additional useful information in the family's lawsuit.
06/16/2022
01:13
Black Ohio Police Lieutenant Awarded $2 In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
The Columbus Dispatch reports how the lawsuit was not about the money, revealing Lt. Melissa McFadden is pleased with the award, according to her lawyer.
06/16/2022
01:11
Jury Told Nipsey Hussle's Shooting Death Was Planned In Opening Statements
The defense attorney counters that Eric R. Holder shot the beloved Los Angeles rapper after he was triggered and didn't have time to cool down.
06/17/2022
01:00
‘Bring It!’ Star Dyshea Hall, 16, Shot And Killed Outside Atlanta Grocery Store
Hall was a member of “Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,” featured on Lifetime, and made an impact on everyone who knew her during her life.
06/17/2022
01:17
Colombia Elects Its First Black Vice President
Francia Márquez will become the South American nation’s first Black vice president after Gustavo Petro won the country’s presidential runoff election.
06/21/2022
01:05
Houston Baptist University Star Darius Lee Tragically Killed At Harlem Cookout
An alleged melee occurred between two rival gangs before gunshots rang out, injuring nine people, including the graduating senior who was shot in the chest.
06/22/2022
01:06
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Battery In Civil Trial
He was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old at the Playboy Mansion during the 1970s.
06/22/2022
01:07
Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies At 26
His cause of death was not immediately reported.
06/23/2022
01:14
Woman Who Drove Man Accused In Nipsey Hussle Death Testifies
Bryannita Nicholson said she was casually seeing Eric Holder, who she testified loaded a black semi-automatic handgun before allegedly shooting the rapper.
06/23/2022
