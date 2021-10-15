Grammy Winner Irvin Mayfield Convicted Of Stealing 1.3M And Defrauding New Orleans Libraries 11/08/2021
Money dedicated to the city's libraries was reportedly pocketed by Mayfield, who spent the funds on lavish hotel suites, top-shelf liquor, and a 24-karat gold plated trumpet.
Watching
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
01:01
Snoop Dogg's Mother Beverly Tate Has Died
She had been fighting an undisclosed illness.
10/25/2021
01:10
J Balvin Apologizes For 'Perra' Video That Featured Black Women As Dogs On Leashes
Balvin could be seen in the video walking two Black women on leashes, while Dominican rapper Tokischa is posing inside a doghouse on all fours.
10/26/2021
01:10
Soul Train Awards 2021: 3 Alicia Keys Songs A Neo-Soul Playlist Can't Be Without
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.
10/27/2021
01:05
Kanye West Finally Reveals Questionable Haircut
Stepping out to grab lunch at Prime 112 in Miami Beach, Ye was seen sporting his new haircut.
10/27/2021
01:21
Nope! Soulja Boy Refuses To Apologize To Kanye West Over 'Donda' Beef
His feature on Ye's album reportedly didn't make the final cut.
10/28/2021
01:17
Man Pleads Guilty In Mac Miller's Overdose Death
Stephen Walter, who reportedly supplied the rapper with fentanyl-laced pills, has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.
10/28/2021
01:16
Fat Joe Freestyles With Fan After Big New York Knicks Win
In a video posted to his Twitter, Joey Crack approaches and passes Kosha Dillz while he's rapping, but then turns around and tosses $20 into his hat and grabs the mic.
10/28/2021
01:24
Grammy Winner Irvin Mayfield Convicted Of Stealing 1.3M And Defrauding New Orleans Libraries
Money dedicated to the city's libraries was reportedly pocketed by Mayfield, who spent the funds on lavish hotel suites, top-shelf liquor, and a 24-karat gold plated trumpet.
11/08/2021
01:32
3 R&B Albums From 2021 That Are On Repeat
These R&B albums helped pull us through yet another trying year.
11/02/2021
01:21
Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed Until 2022
"Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open," a statement revealed.
11/02/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
01:17
Tupac Shakur's Estate Announces "Wake Me When I'm Free" Immersive Museum Experience
Described as "part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, 'WMWIF' will showcase Shakur's music, poetry, and never before seen artifacts."
11/03/2021
01:00
Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special
The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
01:30
R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby's Lawyer To Appeal His Sex Trafficking Conviction
The disgraced singer is facing 10 years to life in prison.
11/03/2021
01:37
Cardi B Reveals Why Drug Use Made Rap Music Depressing: "Stop Doing Lean And Smoking Weed"
"They get money and they start buying too much muthaf***in' weed, and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t. The club needs me," Cardi said on Instagram.
11/04/2021
01:22
The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73
The musician, the older brother of Charlie Wilson, suffered a stroke last week that put him in a semi-coma from which he never recovered.
11/04/2021
01:11
Celebs Confess About Their Obsession With Kid Cudi In Preview Of New Amazon Doc 'A Man Named Scott'
In an exclusive clip, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and others express their appreciation for the artistry of the Cleveland born rapper.
11/05/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021