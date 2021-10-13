Fat Joe Freestyles With Fan After Big New York Knicks Win 10/28/2021
In a video posted to his Twitter, Joey Crack approaches and passes Kosha Dillz while he's rapping, but then turns around and tosses $20 into his hat and grabs the mic.
01:30
New Baby Alert! Usher Introduces His Newborn Son To The World With An Adorable Hospital Photo
See famous Black dads share sweet moments of fatherhood!
10/13/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
01:01
Snoop Dogg's Mother Beverly Tate Has Died
She had been fighting an undisclosed illness.
10/25/2021
01:10
J Balvin Apologizes For 'Perra' Video That Featured Black Women As Dogs On Leashes
Balvin could be seen in the video walking two Black women on leashes, while Dominican rapper Tokischa is posing inside a doghouse on all fours.
10/26/2021
01:10
Soul Train Awards 2021: 3 Alicia Keys Songs A Neo-Soul Playlist Can't Be Without
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.
10/27/2021
01:05
Kanye West Finally Reveals Questionable Haircut
Stepping out to grab lunch at Prime 112 in Miami Beach, Ye was seen sporting his new haircut.
10/27/2021
01:21
Nope! Soulja Boy Refuses To Apologize To Kanye West Over 'Donda' Beef
His feature on Ye's album reportedly didn't make the final cut.
10/28/2021
01:17
Man Pleads Guilty In Mac Miller's Overdose Death
Stephen Walter, who reportedly supplied the rapper with fentanyl-laced pills, has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.
10/28/2021
01:16
10/28/2021
01:32
3 R&B Albums From 2021 That Are On Repeat
These R&B albums helped pull us through yet another trying year.
11/02/2021
01:21
Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed Until 2022
"Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open," a statement revealed.
11/02/2021
01:17
Tupac Shakur's Estate Announces "Wake Me When I'm Free" Immersive Museum Experience
Described as "part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, 'WMWIF' will showcase Shakur's music, poetry, and never before seen artifacts."
11/03/2021
01:00
Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special
The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
