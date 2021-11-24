Black Job Applicant Sues Company That Required Him To Trim His Dreadlocks 12/03/2021
His lawsuit appears to be the first test of a California law to protect natural hairstyles.
Three Things To Know About Darrell E. Brooks, Suspect Charged in the Deadly Wisconsin Christmas Parade Crash
Arrested after smashing his car into a crowd in Waukesha, killing five, Brooks is a registered sex offender and had been released from jail days before the incident.
11/24/2021
01:44
First Black Artistic Director Of Louis Vuitton Men's Wear Virgil Abloh Dies At 41
The Off-White founder's family announced his death after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
11/29/2021
01:29
Lee Elder Legendary Golf Icon Dies At 87
The golf legend, who was the first African American to play in the Masters Tournament, breaking its color barrier, passed away on Nov. 28.
11/30/2021
01:09
Report: Former Rams, UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed By Father
His mother was also shot during the attack, police say.
12/01/2021
01:12
Milwaukee Rapper Big Wan, 19, Killed In Shooting
City police are investigating the teen's death as a homicide.
12/01/2021
01:28
Jury Selection Begins For Jussie Smollett Trial, Only One Black Person Selected
The case first began on Jan. 29, 2019, after allegations that two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
12/01/2021
01:17
Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim Refuse Travis Scott's Request To Cover Funeral Costs
"I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy," said the family's lawyer in a statement.
12/01/2021
01:33
Stacey Abrams Announces Run For Governor Of Georgia With Rousing Campaign Video
Current governor Brian Kemp has already reacted to the announcement.
12/02/2021
01:08
Judge Denies Officers Involved In George Floyd's Death Separate Trials
Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are facing charges for violating Floyd?s rights while acting under government authority.
12/02/2021
01:37
Wife Of Legendary Music Business Exec Clarence Avant, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion
What is unclear is what the motive of the intruders was, how many there were, or if the Avants knew them when they were home during the home invasion.
12/02/2021
01:26
01:20
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Clarence Avant's Wife During Beverly Hills Home Invasion
Police arrested Aariel Maynor, who allegedly used an AR-15 rifle to shoot Jacqueline Avant before reportedly shooting himself in the foot at another alleged burglary attempt.
12/03/2021
01:18
Grand Jury Rules That Police Officer Will Not Be Charged In Shooting Of Pharrell's Cousin
Donovan Lynch, 25, was fatally shot on the Virginia Beach oceanfront back in March.
12/03/2021
01:19
Jonshel Alexander, Former Child Actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' Shot and Killed at 22
Alexander, who was pronounced dead at the scene in a New Orleans double shooting, co-starred in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film alongside Quvenzhané Wallis.
12/03/2021
01:12
Robert Griffin III Alleges Sexual Harassment On Washington Football Team
"I?m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," the quarterback described in a recent tweet.
12/06/2021
01:13
A Black Missouri Man Was Killed By White Neighbor Claiming Self-Defense, Here's What We Know
NBC News reports the three neighbors allege that a white neighbor who shot Justin King has a history of violence and used racial epithets.
12/06/2021
01:21
Ahmaud Arbery Family Seek Conviction For Georgia D.A. Who Had A Working Relationship With Gregory McMichael
Jackie Johnson, the former Brunswick, Georgia D.A., has been charged with prosecutorial misconduct for hindering the Arbery trial as one of the killers called her after the shooting.
12/06/2021
01:14
Antonio Brown's Future With Tampa Bay Uncertain Following COVID-19 Suspension
Bucs safety Mike Edwards was also penalized for misrepresenting his vaccination status.
12/07/2021
01:19
Nashville Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Bringing A Handgun Into A School Building Where Students Were Fighting
A school resource officer found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on Barquita William during a body search after two female students began fighting at dismissal.
12/07/2021
01:30
Emmett Till's Family Reacts To News That DOJ Closing Murder Investigation After 66 Years
An investigation into Till's killing was reopened in 2018, following Timothy Tyson?s book "The Blood of Emmett Till," which claims Carolyn Bryant recanted her testimony.
12/07/2021
