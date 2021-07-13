Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out About Mental Health Struggles On Instagram 07/16/2021
“I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is OK,” she wrote.
Watching
01:05
Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead At 75
Robinson, who also starred in "Set It Off," died from cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer.
07/13/2021
01:11
Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out On Amazon In Minutes
Despite a purchase limit of two dolls per person, the Barbie sold out online almost immediately due to high demand.
07/13/2021
01:07
Blac Chyna Personal Hairstylist Hints That She’s Engaged
The celeb hairstylist posted the news on Instagram.
07/13/2021
01:21
Former 'That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Wanted After Missing Court Date
This is the 29-year-old's second time missing an arraignment in Washington state for a felony charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
07/14/2021
01:34
Cornel West Resigns From Harvard, Blasts The School for 'Superficial Diversity'
In a Twitter post, the professor and activist implies that discrimination drove him to resign.
07/14/2021
01:24
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For His 'Insensitive' Comments on MLB Player Shohei Ohtani
Smith apologized for his “insensitive and regrettable” comment about Ohtani’s English skills on ESPN’s ‘First Take.’
07/14/2021
01:16
Phylicia Rashad Nominated For 6th Emmy
The seasoned actress was nominated for her role in NBC’s ‘This Is Us.’
07/15/2021
01:16
Zendaya Responds To New Lola Bunny ‘Space Jam’ Look
“I didn't know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was,” Zendaya said.
07/15/2021
01:33
Allyson Felix And Athleta Create $200K Child Care Fund For Athlete Mothers
They’re helping moms who compete to have the financial resources necessary for childcare.
07/15/2021
01:00
Meghan Markle Announces New Netflix Animated Series
‘Pearl’ will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.
07/16/2021
01:21
Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out About Mental Health Struggles On Instagram
“I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is OK,” she wrote.
07/16/2021
01:05
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman And Sarita Choudhury Join Cast Of 'Sex And The City' Reboot
Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three, while Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a Columbia Law professor.
07/16/2021
01:34
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Sixth Season Premieres With Juicy 75-Minute Debut
The ladies of Potomac has returned for it's long-awaited sixth season, with new faces and new drama.
07/16/2021
01:06
‘Power’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted In Bold Afternoon Shooting In NYC, Charged With Second Degree Murder
Surveillance footage allegedly shows Isaiah Stokes firing 11 shots where Tyrone Jones was sitting in a parked Jeep.
07/19/2021
01:18
Coco Gauff Will Miss Olympics Due To Positive COVID-19 Test
Gauff, ranked No. 25 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, said she has long dreamed of representing the United States in the Olympics.
07/19/2021
01:09
'Bridgerton' Shuts Down Season 2 Production After Positive COVID Tests
Netflix has paused filming for an indefinite period.
07/20/2021
01:41
Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher Are Officially Married
The couple tied the knot on July 17 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, after delaying their wedding for over a year due to the pandemic.
07/20/2021
01:47
Megyn Kelly Has A Hissy Fit After Naomi Osaka Blocks Her On Twitter
Kelly appears to be in her feelings over Naomi Osaka's Sports Illustrated cover.
07/20/2021
00:23
Actresses Taylour Paige And Riley Keough Get Messy In A Scene From The New Film, ‘Zola’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Watch the exclusive clip from the film that originated as a series of tweets describing a wild weekend of partying, gangstas, and an unexpected adventure.
07/20/2021
01:40
Raven-Symoné And Her Wife Attend The Daytime Emmys And Other Couples Showcasing Their Love
After tying the knot last year, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday made their first appearance on a red carpet as a couple.
07/21/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021