Black Twitter Celebrates Malika Andrews After ESPN Racism Controversy 07/22/2021
Her reporting during the NBA finals proves what most Black women already know.
Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out About Mental Health Struggles On Instagram
“I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is OK,” she wrote.
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman And Sarita Choudhury Join Cast Of 'Sex And The City' Reboot
Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three, while Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a Columbia Law professor.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Sixth Season Premieres With Juicy 75-Minute Debut
The ladies of Potomac has returned for it's long-awaited sixth season, with new faces and new drama.
‘Power’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted In Bold Afternoon Shooting In NYC, Charged With Second Degree Murder
Surveillance footage allegedly shows Isaiah Stokes firing 11 shots where Tyrone Jones was sitting in a parked Jeep.
Coco Gauff Will Miss Olympics Due To Positive COVID-19 Test
Gauff, ranked No. 25 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, said she has long dreamed of representing the United States in the Olympics.
'Bridgerton' Shuts Down Season 2 Production After Positive COVID Tests
Netflix has paused filming for an indefinite period.
Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher Are Officially Married
The couple tied the knot on July 17 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, after delaying their wedding for over a year due to the pandemic.
Megyn Kelly Has A Hissy Fit After Naomi Osaka Blocks Her On Twitter
Kelly appears to be in her feelings over Naomi Osaka's Sports Illustrated cover.
Actresses Taylour Paige And Riley Keough Get Messy In A Scene From The New Film, ‘Zola’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Watch the exclusive clip from the film that originated as a series of tweets describing a wild weekend of partying, gangstas, and an unexpected adventure.
Raven-Symoné And Her Wife Attend The Daytime Emmys And Other Couples Showcasing Their Love
After tying the knot last year, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday made their first appearance on a red carpet as a couple.
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Challenges Of Being A White Mom Raising A Black Daughter
In an interview on 'The Role Models' podcast, Khloé shared the importance of parents talking about race and inclusivity in the household.
Legendary Actress Marla Gibbs Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
She famously played Florence Johnston on 'The Jeffersons’ and many other roles.
Charlamagne Tha God Announces New Late Night Show
"Tha God’s Honest Truth" will be a weekly, half-hour series featuring Charlamagne’s view on politics and culture with sketches and social experiments.
Idris Elba As Bloodsport In "The Suicide Squad" Is Everything We Needed, And More
Welcome to hell— a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison where the worst Super-Villains are kept and will do anything to get out— even join the super-shady Task Force X.
Tamar Braxton, August Alsina And More Join ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot
The classic's revival is slated to air this fall featuring Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, and others.
Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie Has The Best Title Ever
Jordan Peele is this generation’s master of horror and his upcoming film looks like it will not disappoint!
Usain Bolt and Michelob Ultra Wants To Pay For Your Beer At Any U.S. Bar
The track and field Olympian wants bar-goers to enjoy a free beer on July 24.
Chris Sails Has Heart-To-Heart With Fans, Apologizes To Ex-Wife Queen Naija
Releasing a video via his YouTube channel, Sails explained why he made videos in the past referencing Naija.
Black Love: Issa Rae Gets Married In A Stunning Vera Wang Gown— See Photos From The Wedding!
See the custom designer gown worn by the ‘Insecure’ star for her luxe wedding held in the South of France!
