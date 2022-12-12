T.J. Holmes And Marilee Fiebig Are Seeking To 'Expeditiously’ End Their Marriage Of 12 Years
01/06/2023
Reportedly, Fiebig "has been touched by the outpouring of support."
5 Beautiful Black Celebrities Rocking Their Baby Bumps
From Keke Palmer to Rihanna and others, these stars aren't shy about embracing their growing bellies, and we are here for it.
12/12/2022
01:16
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Addresses Relationship Status With Yung Miami
The music mogul recently took to Twitter to declare his love and appreciation for his "Shawty Wop."
12/14/2022
01:07
Omar Epps Sings His Wife Keisha’s Praises And Shuts Down False Marriage Reports
He cleared up any and all misconceptions.
12/16/2022
01:07
New Couple Alert? Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Leaving A Hollywood Restaurant
The paparazzi photographed the model and ‘Snowfall’ actor in West Hollywood.
12/20/2022
01:18
Marsai Martin Reveals How Her Skincare Journey Began On The Set Of ‘black-ish’
The actress and producer chatted with BET Lifestyle about her secret to radiant skin.
12/21/2022
01:35
Michelle Obama Shares She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Husband Barack for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former First Lady is sharing more intimate details of her marriage to former President Barack Obama.
01/03/2023
01:02
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12
Cannon welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott almost one year to the day of the death of their son Zen who died last year at age 5 months from brain cancer.
01/03/2023
01:07
Summer Walker Gives Birth To Twins After Nearly 42 Weeks
“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker wrote on her Instagram Story.
01/04/2023
01:02
New Couple Alert? TLC’s Chilli Is Reportedly Dating This Famous Actor
TMZ reported that the pair officially became a couple just before Thanksgiving and spent the holidays together in Atlanta.
01/04/2023
01:11
Keke Palmer Says This Is What Cured Her Adult Acne
The pregnant actress took to Instagram to reveal that she believes she "found the cure to acne."
01/06/2023
01:13
T.J. Holmes And Marilee Fiebig Are Seeking To 'Expeditiously’ End Their Marriage Of 12 Years
"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter," said Attorney Stephanie F. Lehman.
01/06/2023
01:00
Yung Miami Reveals What She Loves Most About Diddy: ‘He’s Upfront About Everything'
The ‘Caresha Please’ host is opening up about her bond with the music mogul.
01/09/2023
01:03
Chad Johnson, Sharelle Rosado Are Engaged!
The retired NFL player proposed to Rosado on Jan. 7.
01/09/2023
01:05
Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting His First Child at 52-Years-Old
The actor shared a heartwarming video from his gender reveal party!
01/10/2023
01:02
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF— See The Jaw-Dropping 30 Carat Diamond Ring!
The lovebirds recently welcomed their second child together.
01/10/2023
01:19
Kenya Moore Reveals Why She Regrets Marrying Without A Prenup
The ‘RHOA’ star filed for divorce in May 2021 after 2 years of marriage.
01/11/2023
01:07
Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child
The mom-to-be shared the exciting news on Wednesday (Jan. 11).
01/12/2023
