Omar Epps Sings His Wife Keisha’s Praises And Shuts Down False Marriage Reports
12/16/2022
"Ya’ll spread lies, and I’m tired of that BS!"
More
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'
Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
01:02
Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy During 'SNL' Monologue
"People have been in my comments saying Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant. And I want to set the record straight. I am!"
12/05/2022
04:06
2022 Holiday Gift Guide
In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers this guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love.
12/05/2022
01:02
Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel A Year Ago— Here’s What We Know!
The lovebirds plan to have a formal ceremony at a later date.
12/06/2022
01:23
Shaunie Henderson Has THIS Advice For Women Who Have Apprehensions About Finding Love After Divorce!
"I think you manifest who you want to be, who you aspire to be, and who comes to you."
12/06/2022
01:06
Fans Want Ashanti And Nelly Back Together After Steamy Weekend Performance
The former couple hit the stage at the ‘Under The Mistletoe’ concert series in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 4.
12/08/2022
01:02
Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Wife Da’Naia Jackson
According to Bossip, the news comes less than a month after Da'Naia warned the internet to stay out of their relationship.
12/12/2022
01:09
Diddy Welcomes Birth Of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl,” the record executive tweeted.
12/12/2022
01:38
5 Beautiful Black Celebrities Rocking Their Baby Bumps
From Keke Palmer to Rihanna and others, these stars aren't shy about embracing their growing bellies, and we are here for it.
12/12/2022
01:16
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Addresses Relationship Status With Yung Miami
The music mogul recently took to Twitter to declare his love and appreciation for his "Shawty Wop."
12/14/2022
01:07
Omar Epps Sings His Wife Keisha’s Praises And Shuts Down False Marriage Reports
He cleared up any and all misconceptions.
12/16/2022
01:07
New Couple Alert? Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Leaving A Hollywood Restaurant
The paparazzi photographed the model and ‘Snowfall’ actor in West Hollywood.
12/20/2022
