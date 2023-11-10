From Beats to Bonds: The Hit-Boy Legacy
10/23/2023
Chauncey Alexander Hollis, Jr., known as Hit-Boy, masterfully weaves through the music industry's corridors, but it's his intergenerational family ties that strike the most resonant chord.
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 7 Signature Songs to Get You Familiar with This Year’s Returning Host, Fat JoeBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Get ready for the hip-hop event of the year! The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 makes its return, hosted by the legendary rapper Fat Joe. With a career marked by hit after hit and his unwavering commitment to the genre, the Bronx native has cemented his status as a true hip-hop luminary.
10/11/2023
01:48
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Lil Uzi Vert's Top 7 Hit Songs: A Journey Through His Biggest RecordsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
“BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 nominee Lil Uzi Vert has been making waves in the hip-hop scene since he burst onto the scene with records such as “XO Tour Llif3,” “You Was Right,” and more.
10/13/2023
01:13
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Dave Meyers’ 7 Most Memorable Music VideosBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Veteran music video director Dave Meyers has played a pivotal role in shaping the visual landscape of hip-hop. His groundbreaking creations have entertained viewers and challenged tradition, setting new standards for creativity and storytelling.
10/13/2023
34:49
"Nobody was making beats with that bounce," DJ Scratch on Busta Rhymes' "Gimme Some More"
DJ Scratch also breaks down the genius of J Dilla.
10/18/2023
20:04
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Havoc Talks Meeting Prodigy and Forming Mobb Deep
Before rap Havoc wanted to be an architect.
10/18/2023
22:37
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Sha Money XL Talks Making "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" In His Basement
Jam Master Jay was fundamental in Sha Money XL's career in the music industry.
10/18/2023
26:27
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Producer Buckwild Reminisces on 90's Hip Hop While Diggin' in the Crates
Buckwild reflects on what he learned from Diddy while working on the Notorious BIG's "I Gotta Story to Tell."
10/18/2023
03:34
Keke Palmer's "Ungorgeous"
Check out Keke Palmer's newest video, "Ungorgeous," from her new album "Big Boss Deluxe."
10/19/2023
01:53
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Jack Harlow's Hit Tracks: 7 Songs You Need to Add to Your PlaylistBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Jack Harlow's musical career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride filled with highly successful records and a distinctive swagger that has captivated audiences worldwide.
10/19/2023
02:05
Kendrick Lamar's Harmonious Fusion: 5 Songs That Perfectly Blend Hip-Hop and JazzBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Kendrick Lamar is often celebrated as one of the greatest lyricists in contemporary hip-hop.
10/19/2023
06:57
10/23/2023
02:16
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 So So Def Rap Anthems That Helped Propel the South’s Presence in Hip-Hop
Regarding the evolution of hip-hop, the South has undeniably played a significant role in shaping the genre's landscape.
10/25/2023
01:33
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Timbaland's Top 5 Collaborations
Timbaland, the legendary producer and beatmaker, is known for creating musical magic when he collaborates with other artists.
10/25/2023
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Chart-Topping Tracks Produced by Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin has consistently shaped the genre's landscape with his groundbreaking production skills.
10/25/2023
01:42
Hip Hop Awards 2023: City Girls' Unfiltered Lyrics
Yung Miami and JT, better known as City Girls, have carved out a significant space for themselves in the hip-hop world. Known for their unapologetic lyrics, the Miami natives have consistently delivered songs that empower and challenge stereotypes, particularly regarding independence, sexuality, and self-worth.
10/25/2023
01:34
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Exploring the Best of Lil Durk's Collaborative Hits
Emerging from the drill music movement in Chicago, Lil Durk's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. He has captivated audiences globally with a distinctive melodic style and raw storytelling.
10/25/2023
31:48
Hip Hop Awards 2023: "I was shocked!" Juicy J on Adapting to Hollywood After Oscar Win
Juicy J shares a message about mental health awareness and talks about his new memoir, "Chronicles of the Juice Man."
10/26/2023
40:08
Cormega Talks Reuniting with Nas and Goes Diggin' in the Crates
Cormega shares some words of advice for the next generation of artists.
10/31/2023
26:31
Fabolous Talks Working with Pharrell For the First Time
Fabolous celebrates 22 years since his debut album "Ghetto Fabolous."
10/31/2023
03:09
Soul Train Awards 2023: The Top 7 Soulful Mary J. Blige Tracks That Defined a Generation
When you think of Mary J. Blige, a myriad of songs probably come to mind, whether it’s her 1992 hit song “Real Love,” or her 2001 song “Family Affair,” or even her most recent “Good morning Gorgeous,” the Bronx born soulful singer has been breaking ground for decades with iconic songs that are timeless.
11/01/2023
03:04
Soul Train Awards 2023: 5 Muni Long Songs that Showcase Her Songwriting Brilliance
Muni Long has been in the game for quite a while. Long has an impressive resume and has written for artists ranging from Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey to Rihanna, Mary J Blige, and H.E.R. The Grammy-winning songstress has collaborated with Usher, Diplo, and Meek Mill.
11/01/2023
