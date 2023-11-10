Hip Hop Awards 2023: Producer Buckwild Reminisces on 90's Hip Hop While Diggin' in the Crates

Hip Hop Awards 2023: 7 Signature Songs to Get You Familiar with This Year’s Returning Host, Fat Joe BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Get ready for the hip-hop event of the year! The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 makes its return, hosted by the legendary rapper Fat Joe. With a career marked by hit after hit and his unwavering commitment to the genre, the Bronx native has cemented his status as a true hip-hop luminary.