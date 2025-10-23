Election Countdown | Rep. Maxwell Frost on FL ICE facility “shut that sh*t down”

ELECTION COUNTDOWN | 320,000 BLACK WOMEN LOST THEIR JOBS, EVERYONE SHOULD CARE

Food, medicine, rent—you name it. Everything feels too expensive these days. That’s why comedian and BET star Ms. Pat went to Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference to ask Black leaders how they’re tackling issues impacting our community. In this Election Countdown episode, Ms. Pat sits down with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to talk about how to support the 320,000 Black women currently out of work—and what’s really on voters’ minds ahead of Election Day, November 4, 2025.