ELECTION COUNTDOWN | WARNOCK SAYS CUTS TO HEALTHCARE IMPACT 15 MILLION PEOPLE
10/23/2025
“People are literally pulling on me saying, ‘Please fight for us,’” says Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a candid conversation with comedian and BET star Ms. Pat at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference. In this Election Countdown episode, Ms. Pat travels to Washington D.C. to speak with Black leaders—including Sen. Warnock—about urgent issues facing our community: healthcare cuts, unemployment, and restoring faith in voting ahead of Election Day (November 4, 2025).
07:27
Election Countdown | Rep. Maxwell Frost on FL ICE facility “shut that sh*t down”
BET star Ms. Pat sits down with Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s conference to talk fighting book bans, exposing ICE raids that separated families, and shutting down Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center. The Gen Z congressman—and drummer—shares how he’s inspiring young voters ahead of Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
10/23/2025
08:33
ELECTION COUNTDOWN | MS. PAT & REP. HORSFORD TALK TARIFFS ON HAIR, LIVING COSTS
BET star Ms. Pat sits down with Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s conference to talk rising costs—yes, even hair prices—and why he was “going off” on Instagram about tariffs. Horsford shares how policies hit Black families hardest and why we can’t give our power away. Make your plan to vote on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.
10/23/2025
08:23
ELECTION COUNTDOWN | 320,000 BLACK WOMEN LOST THEIR JOBS, EVERYONE SHOULD CARE
Food, medicine, rent—you name it. Everything feels too expensive these days. That’s why comedian and BET star Ms. Pat went to Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference to ask Black leaders how they’re tackling issues impacting our community. In this Election Countdown episode, Ms. Pat sits down with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to talk about how to support the 320,000 Black women currently out of work—and what’s really on voters’ minds ahead of Election Day, November 4, 2025.
10/23/2025
05:49
ELECTION COUNTDOWN | BALTIMORE MAYOR SCOTT FIGHTS CRIME & DJ'S TO INSPIRE VOTERS
In Baltimore, the beat drops—and so does the crime rate. Comedian and BET star Ms. Pat sits down with Mayor Brandon Scott at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s conference to discuss how his city is reducing violence and inspiring voters. Scott credits programs hiring former offenders as intervention workers. Ms. Pat shares her own story of redemption—and reminds everyone to make a plan to vote on Nov. 4, 2025.
10/23/2025
06:54
