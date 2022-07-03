Black Children Make Up 61 Percent Of Ohio's Missing Kids 03/16/2022
New data reveals shocking numbers, especially considering that only 16 percent of Ohio youth are African American.
01:13
Brittney Griner's Wife And Others Calls For Russia To Release WNBA All-Star
The Russian Federal Customs Service detained Griner at Sheremetyevo Airport after agents allegedly discovered hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage.
03/07/2022
01:14
Former Kansas City Cop Sentenced In Death of Cameron Lamb
Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years behind bars for the 2019 shooting.
03/08/2022
01:18
New Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Torture And Killing Of Two Children, College Student Over Facebook Post
Jeremy Arrington was a suspect in a previous shooting and sexual assault case. One of the stabbing victims had reposted an alert about him on social media.
03/08/2022
01:15
Black Law Student Says A White Sheriff Deputy Mistook Her For A Defendant
A sheriff's deputy reportedly prevented Brooklyn Crockton from entering a courtroom after allowing other attorneys to enter, saying, "Are you the defendant?"
03/09/2022
01:25
After A Century, The U.S. Senate Unanimously Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act Of 2022
In other news, "Emmett Till, A New American Opera" is headed to John Jay College in New York City.
03/09/2022
01:20
Black Woman's Scalp Torn Off By Police K-9 During Violent Arrest, Body Cam Footage Shows
"The dog is biting me," Talmika Bates shouts in the video, where she can also be heard saying, "Mama, my whole brain is bleeding."
03/10/2022
01:19
Black Dunkin' Donuts Employee Who Killed Racist Pedophile For Using N-Word Won't Serve Jail Time
Barista Corey Pujols gave Vonelle Cook, 77, a life-ending punch after the customer used racial slurs on him while ordering through the drive-thru.
03/11/2022
01:28
Feds Hire Black Prosecutor To Step Up Probe Into Theft Of Billions In COVID Relief Funds
Kevin Chambers has been named the federal government’s new head prosecutor for fraud within the vast COVID-19 relief program
03/14/2022
01:08
Child Prodigy Elijah Precciely Will Finish College Next Year At 14-Years-Old
WBRV reports Precciely is the youngest person to receive a full scholarship to Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, majoring in physics and chemical engineering.
03/15/2022
01:22
Ma'Khia Bryant: Ohio Cop Will Not Face Charges In Shooting Death Of Teen
The 16-year-old was shot four times after allegedly wielding a knife to protect herself while engaged in a scuffle outside of the home where she was staying.
03/15/2022
01:10
03/16/2022
01:08
Man Arrested For Shooting Homeless People In New York City And Washington, D.C.
Reports reveal the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard, who allegedly has a history of assault.
03/16/2022
01:05
Black Woman Says She Could Not Secure An Interview With Delta Airlines Until She Pretended To Be White
After applying for five years, Regina De'Chabert listed that she was white when she suddenly "received a 2nd interview email."
03/17/2022
01:39
Omarosa Ordered To Pay More Than $60,000 In Trump Ethics Case
In 2019, the Trump Justice Department sued Manigault Newman for failing to file a legally required disclosure report after the administration fired her.
03/18/2022
01:05
Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot
"They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back," said his mother, Patrice Parker Morrow.
03/21/2022
01:16
Reporter Sierra Jenkins Was Assigned To Cover A Shooting, But Was One Of The People Killed
When Jenkins didn't reply to her assignment to report on the shooting, another journalist filled in and was shocked to find out Jenkins was one of the victims.
03/21/2022
01:22
3 Things To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
If confirmed, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the high court.
03/21/2022
01:18
Black Man, Wrongfully Imprisoned For Two Decades, Sues Kansas County For $93 Million
Lamonte McIntyre said when his mother refused then-detective Roger Golubski's alleged sexual advances, he framed him for a double homicide in 1994.
03/22/2022
01:16
Church Deacon Convicted Of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright
Billy Ray Turner, who was reportedly having an affair with Wright's wife, Sherra Wright, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy.
03/23/2022
01:10
Charlotte Woman Accused Of Spending COVID Money On Shopping Sprees And Cars
Nkhenge Shropshire, who reportedly received at least $45,000 in funding and served prison time for filing false tax returns, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy.
03/24/2022
