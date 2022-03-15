Charlotte Woman Accused Of Spending COVID Money On Shopping Sprees And Cars 03/24/2022
Nkhenge Shropshire, who reportedly received at least $45,000 in funding and served prison time for filing false tax returns, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy.
Watching
01:22
Ma'Khia Bryant: Ohio Cop Will Not Face Charges In Shooting Death Of Teen
The 16-year-old was shot four times after allegedly wielding a knife to protect herself while engaged in a scuffle outside of the home where she was staying.
03/15/2022
01:10
Black Children Make Up 61 Percent Of Ohio's Missing Kids
New data reveals shocking numbers, especially considering that only 16 percent of Ohio youth are African American.
03/16/2022
01:08
Man Arrested For Shooting Homeless People In New York City And Washington, D.C.
Reports reveal the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard, who allegedly has a history of assault.
03/16/2022
01:05
Black Woman Says She Could Not Secure An Interview With Delta Airlines Until She Pretended To Be White
After applying for five years, Regina De'Chabert listed that she was white when she suddenly "received a 2nd interview email."
03/17/2022
01:39
Omarosa Ordered To Pay More Than $60,000 In Trump Ethics Case
In 2019, the Trump Justice Department sued Manigault Newman for failing to file a legally required disclosure report after the administration fired her.
03/18/2022
01:05
Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot
"They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back," said his mother, Patrice Parker Morrow.
03/21/2022
01:16
Reporter Sierra Jenkins Was Assigned To Cover A Shooting, But Was One Of The People Killed
When Jenkins didn't reply to her assignment to report on the shooting, another journalist filled in and was shocked to find out Jenkins was one of the victims.
03/21/2022
01:22
3 Things To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
If confirmed, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the high court.
03/21/2022
01:18
Black Man, Wrongfully Imprisoned For Two Decades, Sues Kansas County For $93 Million
Lamonte McIntyre said when his mother refused then-detective Roger Golubski's alleged sexual advances, he framed him for a double homicide in 1994.
03/22/2022
01:16
Church Deacon Convicted Of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright
Billy Ray Turner, who was reportedly having an affair with Wright's wife, Sherra Wright, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy.
03/23/2022
01:10
Charlotte Woman Accused Of Spending COVID Money On Shopping Sprees And Cars
Nkhenge Shropshire, who reportedly received at least $45,000 in funding and served prison time for filing false tax returns, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy.
03/24/2022
01:00
Young Dolph Murder Suspect, Justin Johnson, Attacked In Jail
Johnson's lawyer, Juni Ganguli, said the 23-year-old was in the facility's visitation area when he was attacked.
03/24/2022
01:16
Sen. Cory Booker Moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Tears: 'You Are Worthy'
As Jackson wiped away tears, Booker praised, “Nobody is going to steal that joy. You have earned this spot."
03/24/2022
01:15
Deion Sanders Blasts NFL Scouts Absent From Jackson State Pro Day
"You 10 that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss, it's going to be a problem," the coach warned.
03/24/2022
01:23
Two Amazon Flex Drivers Mistaken As Burglars Shot While Making Deliveries, Sues For $400M
The suit says Amazon failed to provide logo-branded materials to the independent drivers that would properly identify them, as the shooter thought they were burglars.
03/25/2022
01:14
Miami Beach Spring Break Curfew Criticized As Targeting Black People
The City of Miami Beach Commission voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency after five people were shot and nine officers were injured.
03/25/2022
01:24
‘Heartbroken:’ 14-Year-Old Dies In Fall From Massive Drop Tower At Florida Amusement Park
Yarnell Sampson told WTVT that his son, Tyre Sampson, told his friends that he was worried that he would not make it through the ride.
03/28/2022
01:07
St. Louis Girl Shoots Cousin And Herself On Instagram Live While Playing With A Gun
Police originally listed the incident as a murder-suicide, but Shanise Harvey, the mother of the 12-year-old, insists it was a freak accident.
03/29/2022
01:22
Woman Writes Letter In Support Of Reducing Sentence Of Kidnapper Who Raised Her
Kamiyah Mobley says Gloria Williams is "her mother," despite Williams abducting her in 1998 and raising her as her own.
03/29/2022
01:12
Hundreds Of Black Students Escape War In Ukraine
Some videos shared online appear to show African students being kept from boarding trains out of Ukraine in order to make space for Ukrainian citizens.
03/29/2022
10:31
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part I
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. Part I features, Dara Ashley Freemon, JC Smith, Marcyssa Brown aka Horizem, and Earl Robinson.
03/31/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022