Donald Lawrence & Co. and More - "In Him There Is No Sorrow"
03/31/2023
Donald Lawrence & Co. and Yolanda Adams celebrate Twinkie Clark from gospel group The Clark Sisters with a rendition of her 1981 praise and worship song "In Him There Is No Sorrow."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
04:12
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne - "Crazy Kinda Love"
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne of Kingdom Business perform the song "Crazy Kinda Love" in this music video featuring scenes from the BET+ original gospel drama.
08/16/2022
Performance
04:43
Deitrick Haddon Presents Mike & Diane - "My Help"
A married couple of gifted singers going through tough times puts their faith in God and tries their luck at a talent audition in Mike and Diane Spann's video for "My Help."
08/19/2022
Performance
03:18
Jonathan McReynolds - "Your World"
Jonathan McReynolds takes the stage at the Stellar Awards, poses for photos with fans and pays homage to a classic spiritual in the video for his song "Your World."
08/31/2022
Performance
02:56
Evvie McKinney - "Church"
Singer-songwriter Evvie McKinney sings about escaping her worries and finding comfort at her house of worship in the music video for "Church," directed by Joshua Harrison.
09/02/2022
Performance
04:28
Zacardi Cortez - "You've Been Good to Me"
Zacardi Cortez sings his heart out and trains to get in the boxing ring in the music video for "You've Been Good to Me," a song about praising God through adversity.
09/28/2022
Performance
05:57
Kierra Sheard featuring Pastor Mike Jr. - "Miracles"
Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. take the stage in front of an ecstatic crowd to sing about God's gifts in their uplifting collaboration "Miracles."
09/30/2022
Performance
04:15
KB featuring Brandon Lake – “Graves”
KB raps about resurrection and getting a second chance to live a better life in the dramatic music video for "Graves."
10/28/2022
Performance
03:44
SEMAJE - "I Rely"
Detroit singer SEMAJE delivers symphonic soul in the music video for his gorgeous gospel song "I Rely."
11/11/2022
Performance
05:32
Deitrick Haddon – "Dreams Come True"
In a tribute to "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Deitrick Haddon sings to kids -- with the help of his puppets -- about the spirit of Christmas in the music video for "Dreams Comes True."
11/24/2022
Performance
05:12
Charles Jenkins - "Never Knew Love"
Charles Jenkins cruises through the streets in his fancy car and brings the funk in the music video for his party-starting praise song "Never Knew Love."
11/30/2022
Performance
03:07
Teddy & Tina Campbell - "Our House"
Teddy & Tina Campbell sing about the chaotic joy of hosting holiday gatherings in the music video for "Our House."
12/02/2022
Performance
02:53
Deitrick Haddon - "The Bells Are Ringing"
Gospel singer-songwriter Deitrick Haddon delivers traditional Motown sounds and aesthetics in the music video for his cheerful holiday tune "The Bells Are Ringing."
12/09/2022
Performance
08:08
Tye Tribbett featuring PJ Morton - "Walk by Faith"
Two friends failed road trip turns into a journey of belief and salvation in the music video for Tye Tribbett and PJ Morton's R&B-infused gospel song "Walk by Faith."
12/14/2022
Performance
03:07
The Walls Group - "Crazy"
The Walls Group parties, dances and sings together while showing off their unique fashion in the video for "Crazy."
01/20/2023
Performance
03:52
Lena Byrd Miles - "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)"
Lena Byrd Miles hits the skating rink and puts her faith to good work in the video for her single "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)."
02/06/2023
Performance
10:25
Tye Tribbett - "Only One Night Tho"
Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter Tye Tribbett gets the crowed fired up with a live performance of his song "Only One Night Tho."
03/03/2023
Performance
04:44
Maurette Brown Clark - "I Just Wanna Praise You"
Maurette Brown Clark and her joyful choir gather to celebrate their love for the Lord and all His blessings in the music video for "I Just Wanna Praise You."
03/10/2023
Performance
04:13
Kelontae Gavin - "Live Again"
Singer and worship leader Kelontae Gavin is backed by a gospel choir as he delivers a message of hope in the music video for his song "Live Again."
03/10/2023
Performance
03:40
Titus Showers - "Name on It"
Titus Showers sings about a blessing the Lord tailored just for him in the music video for his song "Name on It" from his self-titled album.
03/14/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
America in BlackS1 America in Black on LL Cool J's Legacy and Land Reparations
Activists call for land reparations, Angie Nwandu spills the tea on The Shade Room's future, and LL Cool J sits down with Nischelle Turner on an all-new America in Black, Sunday at 10/9c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 4 Is Now on BET
It's brother against brother as battle lines are drawn in blood on Season 4 of Carl Weber's The Family Business, premering on BET this Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/24/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10 BET Family Fun Night
Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023