NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Says He Will Plead Guilty To Terrorism
12/23/2022
He shot 33 times, hitting ten people, but there were no fatalities.
Ex-Texas Policeman Found Guilty In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth officer was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting, which stemmed from a police response to a burglary call.
12/16/2022
01:04
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild
He was shot on Feb. 25 in Houston.
12/19/2022
01:11
Republican Senators Block Ban on Black Hair Discrimination Act
The law would make it a federal crime to discriminate because a person has Afro-textured hair.
12/19/2022
01:06
Man Arrested In Alleged Gruesome Slaying Of His Pregnant Sister Days After Her Baby Shower
Cameras at the apartment complex captured images of Aaron Dudley pushing a city garbage bin in the area which was later set on fire.
12/19/2022
01:10
Stacey Abrams Campaign Under Scrutiny: $1M In Debt, Former Staffers Allege Wasted Spending
The campaign raised more than $100 million for the rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp.
12/20/2022
01:24
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Who Was Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service, Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Prosecutors say Whitehead “solicited money from victims… through threats or false promises of enriching them, then kept the money for himself.”
12/20/2022
01:14
Ex-Officer Aaron Dean Receives 11-Year Sentence For Fatally Shooting Atatiana Jefferson
He was sentenced to 11 years and 11 months in prison.
12/21/2022
01:32
UPDATE: Tory Lanez Will Not Testify In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Sean Kelly testified that he saw a "violent" brawl that first broke out between two women, followed by an angry man.
12/22/2022
01:06
Kenyan Marathoner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Boston Marathon Title
She has been accused of doping and using false documents to explain having a banned substance.
12/22/2022
01:15
Brittney Griner Asks Her Supporters To Write Letters To Paul Whelan
"There remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained," Griner wrote on Instagram.
12/23/2022
01:13
01:53
Year In Review: The Biggest and Boldest News Stories In Black Culture From 2022
From R. Kelly's sentencing to the shooting in Buffalo, here are 5 of the most unforgettable moments from the last 12 months.
12/28/2022
01:08
Now You Can Legally Buy Recreational Cannabis in New York
The first recreational dispensary opened in the East Village on Dec. 29.
01/03/2023
01:17
Facial Recognition Caused Georgia Man's Wrongful Arrest
Analyst Randall Reid, 28, was jailed the day after Thanksgiving despite having a mole and being 40 pounds heavier than the suspect on film.
01/05/2023
01:09
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.
01/05/2023
01:45
Damar Hamlin: 3 Things To Know About The Buffalo Bills Player
The standout defensive back places family first and gives back to his community.
01/05/2023
01:01
Takeoff Murder Suspect Released On $1 Million Bond
Records show Patrick Clark, 33, made bond on Wednesday.
01/06/2023
01:27
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,’ Breathing Tube Removed
The Buffalo Bills safety is reportedly awake and responding to family members keeping vigil at his bedside.
01/06/2023
01:18
Damar Hamlin Shares First Instagram Post Since On Field Collapse: 'Keep Praying for Me'
"The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," his caption read.
01/09/2023
01:20
Diamond of Conservative Vlogging Duo ‘Diamond and Silk’ Dies At 51
Lynette Hardaway and her sister Rochelle Hardaway were hardcore Trump supporters, and garnered much controversy over their views.
01/11/2023
