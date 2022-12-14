Republican Senators Block Ban on Black Hair Discrimination Act
12/19/2022
The CROWN Act is about creating respect for natural hair.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:07
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says ‘I Admit It’ Album Was Unauthorized
The 13-track project was released via streaming platforms on Friday.
12/14/2022
01:16
Al Sharpton Weighs In On Deion Sanders’ Decision To Leave Jackson State
"I think that a lot of us had such pride in him being at an HBCU that we forget that people make personal decisions," he told TMZ.
12/14/2022
01:20
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Brittney Griner returned to the US after being imprisoned for ten months in Russia.
12/15/2022
01:05
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Saying Racial Slur On Monday Night Football
The former NFL star says he misspoke while defending fellow Black quarterback Jalen Hurts.
12/15/2022
01:08
Jackson State University Names New Coach, Replacement for Deion Sanders
Sanders will leave JSU before completing his head coaching contract to take the head coach job at the University of Colorado.
12/15/2022
01:02
U.S. Postal Service Unveils John Lewis Stamp
The civil rights icon passed away in July 2020.
12/16/2022
01:03
Harvard University Selects Claudine Gay As New College President
The dean of the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is the first African American to assume the role.
12/16/2022
01:18
Ex-Texas Policeman Found Guilty In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth officer was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting, which stemmed from a police response to a burglary call.
12/16/2022
01:04
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild
He was shot on Feb. 25 in Houston.
12/19/2022
01:06
Man Arrested In Alleged Gruesome Slaying Of His Pregnant Sister Days After Her Baby Shower
Cameras at the apartment complex captured images of Aaron Dudley pushing a city garbage bin in the area which was later set on fire.
12/19/2022
01:11
Republican Senators Block Ban on Black Hair Discrimination Act
The law would make it a federal crime to discriminate because a person has Afro-textured hair.
12/19/2022
01:10
Stacey Abrams Campaign Under Scrutiny: $1M In Debt, Former Staffers Allege Wasted Spending
The campaign raised more than $100 million for the rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp.
12/20/2022
01:24
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Who Was Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service, Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Prosecutors say Whitehead “solicited money from victims… through threats or false promises of enriching them, then kept the money for himself.”
12/20/2022
01:14
Ex-Officer Aaron Dean Receives 11-Year Sentence For Fatally Shooting Atatiana Jefferson
He was sentenced to 11 years and 11 months in prison.
12/21/2022
01:32
UPDATE: Tory Lanez Will Not Testify In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Sean Kelly testified that he saw a "violent" brawl that first broke out between two women, followed by an angry man.
12/22/2022
01:06
Kenyan Marathoner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Boston Marathon Title
She has been accused of doping and using false documents to explain having a banned substance.
12/22/2022
01:15
Brittney Griner Asks Her Supporters To Write Letters To Paul Whelan
"There remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained," Griner wrote on Instagram.
12/23/2022
01:13
NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Says He Will Plead Guilty To Terrorism
James, who originally pleaded not guilty, is accused of carrying out one of the worst attacks on the city’s subway system.
12/23/2022
01:53
Year In Review: The Biggest and Boldest News Stories In Black Culture From 2022
From R. Kelly's sentencing to the shooting in Buffalo, here are 5 of the most unforgettable moments from the last 12 months.
12/28/2022
01:08
Now You Can Legally Buy Recreational Cannabis in New York
The first recreational dispensary opened in the East Village on Dec. 29.
01/03/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
54th NAACP Image AwardsGet Ready for the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence and spend the evening with the year's most outstanding artists at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on BET Saturday, February 25, at 8/7c.
01/27/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming February 23 on BET+.
01/27/2023
Trailer
01:00
Evil Awakens in the BET+ Original Movie The Reading
An unexpected evil awakens when a grieving woman invites a psychic into her home to contact her departed family in the BET+ original movie The Reading, streaming February 2.
01/26/2023
Trailer
00:30
A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business
Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023