Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia Have American Wedding Ceremony
11/28/2022
They first tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony.
Rihanna Dishes On Her Life As A New Mom, Plus Reveals What She Did Three Days After Giving Birth!
The singer and entrepreneur welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.
11/09/2022
00:59
New Couple Alert? Sterling Shepard Snaps A Sexy Photo With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Hairston
“Perfect timing,” Shepard captioned an Instagram photo cozying up with the model.
11/09/2022
01:01
Michael Oher Counts His Blessings After Marrying His Longtime Love: ‘Filled With Joy’
The retired NFL player took to Instagram to share his excitement!
11/10/2022
01:02
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child
Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy.
11/14/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Shares His Child Support Payment Amount, And The Answer May Shock You
He told The Neighborhood Talk that his priority is to care for all his children financially.
11/16/2022
01:32
Ciara Reveals How Her Body Changed After Giving Birth + Shares How She Stays Healthy!
The multi-hyphenate star sat down with Women’s Health to speak about how she changed her workout routine after the birth of her three children.
11/17/2022
01:12
Future Speaks About Getting Married: ‘I Want a Wife'
During an interview with Billboard, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with.
11/21/2022
01:15
Quinta Brunson On What She Appreciates Most About Her Marriage!
The 'Abbott Elementary' creator sat down with Oprah to chat about her life.
11/22/2022
01:03
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
In an Instagram caption, Underwood described Josie Hart as “the most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought-provoking, and insightful person” he knows.
11/23/2022
01:13
Grace Byers Opens Up About First-Time Pregnancy Experience: ‘Deeply Grateful’
The actress is counting her blessings as she awaits the arrival of her first child with her husband, Trai Byers!
11/28/2022
01:00
01:05
Cori Broadus Is Engaged— See How Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Celebrated Their Daughter’s Big Announcement!
Cori Broadus is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Deuce!
11/29/2022
