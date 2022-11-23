Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel A Year Ago— Here’s What We Know!
12/06/2022
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
In an Instagram caption, Underwood described Josie Hart as “the most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought-provoking, and insightful person” he knows.
11/23/2022
01:13
Grace Byers Opens Up About First-Time Pregnancy Experience: ‘Deeply Grateful’
The actress is counting her blessings as she awaits the arrival of her first child with her husband, Trai Byers!
11/28/2022
01:00
Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia Have American Wedding Ceremony
Dru Hill performed "Beauty is Her Name" at the newlywed's reception.
11/28/2022
01:05
Cori Broadus Is Engaged— See How Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Celebrated Their Daughter’s Big Announcement!
Cori Broadus is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Deuce!
11/29/2022
01:11
'Basketball Wives' Shaunie Henderson on Shaq's Invite To Her Wedding: 'We're Cool. I Got Put On The Spot'
'Shaunie & Keion's Destination "I Do"' premiered on Nov. 28 on VH1.
11/30/2022
01:03
Keshia Knight Pulliam and Husband Brad James Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
Congratulations to the lovebirds who married in 2021!
12/02/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'
Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
01:02
Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy During 'SNL' Monologue
"People have been in my comments saying Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant. And I want to set the record straight. I am!"
12/05/2022
04:06
2022 Holiday Gift Guide
In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers this guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love.
12/05/2022
01:23
Shaunie Henderson Has THIS Advice For Women Who Have Apprehensions About Finding Love After Divorce!
"I think you manifest who you want to be, who you aspire to be, and who comes to you."
12/06/2022
01:02
01:06
Fans Want Ashanti And Nelly Back Together After Steamy Weekend Performance
The former couple hit the stage at the ‘Under The Mistletoe’ concert series in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 4.
12/08/2022
01:02
Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Wife Da’Naia Jackson
According to Bossip, the news comes less than a month after Da'Naia warned the internet to stay out of their relationship.
12/12/2022
01:09
Diddy Welcomes Birth Of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl,” the record executive tweeted.
12/12/2022
01:38
5 Beautiful Black Celebrities Rocking Their Baby Bumps
From Keke Palmer to Rihanna and others, these stars aren't shy about embracing their growing bellies, and we are here for it.
12/12/2022
01:16
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Addresses Relationship Status With Yung Miami
The music mogul recently took to Twitter to declare his love and appreciation for his "Shawty Wop."
12/14/2022
01:07
Omar Epps Sings His Wife Keisha’s Praises And Shuts Down False Marriage Reports
He cleared up any and all misconceptions.
12/16/2022
01:07
New Couple Alert? Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Leaving A Hollywood Restaurant
The paparazzi photographed the model and ‘Snowfall’ actor in West Hollywood.
12/20/2022
01:18
Marsai Martin Reveals How Her Skincare Journey Began On The Set Of ‘black-ish’
The actress and producer chatted with BET Lifestyle about her secret to radiant skin.
12/21/2022
01:35
Michelle Obama Shares She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Husband Barack for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former First Lady is sharing more intimate details of her marriage to former President Barack Obama.
01/03/2023
Trailer
00:30
A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business
Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Is on BET
John, Tom, Bill and Mike try to keep their brotherhood intact as they face new challenges and navigate their messy love lives on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
01/09/2023
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022