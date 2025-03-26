BET Current: The Jacksons Celebrate 50 Years of Music, Legacy, and Love
04/29/2025
Marlon and Jackie Jackson spoke to BET about their upcoming concert at Yaamava’ Theater in California and how they've never watched 'The Jackson 5: An American Dream.'
More
01:13
BET Current: Lizzo Cast as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Upcoming Biopic
The music icon will bring the rock ’n’ roll trailblazer’s story to life in her first major film role.
03/26/2025
01:30
BET Current: Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and More Honored With Street Names in Miami
Miami-Dade County celebrates its hip-hop icons by renaming streets and unveiling mural plans in Liberty City.
03/28/2025
01:20
BET Current: Will Smith Gets Philly Street Named After Him
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called Smith “unapologetic” about his hometown roots.
03/31/2025
01:20
BET Current: Chris Brown Celebrates 20 Years of Debut Album With ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ World Tour
The R&B icon is hitting the road with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for a career-spanning celebration.
04/01/2025
01:24
BET Current: Doechii Denies ‘Agenda’ In Billboard Woman of the Year Speech
Doechii put the ‘industry plant’ allegations to rest at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony.
04/01/2025
01:24
BET Current: Young Scooter's Son Blasts Police After Rapper's Death
Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey Jr. said he was “broken into million pieces” over his father’s passing.
04/01/2025
01:17
BET Current: Naomi Campbell Joins Usher On Stage for 'Bad Girl' Performance
Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprises fans by sharing the spotlight with Usher during his London concert, adding runway flair to the R&B hit.
04/04/2025
01:10
BET Current: Chris Brown Tells Fans to Skip the Red Bandanas on Tour
The R&B star warns concertgoers not to wear red during his Breezy Bowl tour to avoid sending the “wrong impression.”
04/08/2025
01:01
BET Current: Lizzo Opens Up About 'Protecting My Peace' Amid Public Scrutiny
The singer discusses her intentional hiatus and focus on self-care following public controversies, emphasizing the importance of staying true to herself.
04/10/2025
01:08
BET Current: 5 Reasons Why Mariah Should Be Inducted Into the Rock Hall In 2025
The singer-songwriter has held an illustrious career for decades–she should now be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
04/21/2025
01:31
