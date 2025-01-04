BET Current: BET Awards 2025 - The Moments That Made Culture’s Biggest Night

05/05/2025

From Jesse Williams’ unforgettable speech to Michael Jackson honoring James Brown, these are the nights that defined the culture—and changed the game.

01:24

BET Current: Doechii Denies ‘Agenda’ In Billboard Woman of the Year Speech

Doechii put the ‘industry plant’ allegations to rest at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony.
04/01/2025
01:24

BET Current: Young Scooter's Son Blasts Police After Rapper's Death

Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey Jr. said he was “broken into million pieces” over his father’s passing.
04/01/2025
01:17

BET Current: Naomi Campbell Joins Usher On Stage for 'Bad Girl' Performance

Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprises fans by sharing the spotlight with Usher during his London concert, adding runway flair to the R&B hit. ​
04/04/2025
01:10

BET Current: Chris Brown Tells Fans to Skip the Red Bandanas on Tour

The R&B star warns concertgoers not to wear red during his Breezy Bowl tour to avoid sending the “wrong impression.”
04/08/2025
01:01

BET Current: Lizzo Opens Up About 'Protecting My Peace' Amid Public Scrutiny

The singer discusses her intentional hiatus and focus on self-care following public controversies, emphasizing the importance of staying true to herself. ​
04/10/2025
01:08

BET Current: 5 Reasons Why Mariah Should Be Inducted Into the Rock Hall In 2025

The singer-songwriter has held an illustrious career for decades–she should now be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
04/21/2025
01:31

BET Current: The Jacksons Celebrate 50 Years of Music, Legacy, and Love

Marlon and Jackie Jackson spoke to BET about their upcoming concert at Yaamava’ Theater in California and how they've never watched 'The Jackson 5: An American Dream.'
04/29/2025
01:03

BET Current: Kehlani Responds After Cornell Drops Her From Slope Day Over Pro-Palestine Stance

The singer defended her stance in a video statement, rejecting accusations of antisemitism and reaffirming her opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
04/29/2025
01:13

BET Current: BET Awards 2025: 5 Iconic Musical Contributions from Ms. Lauryn Hill

The music icon graced the stage for a rare performance at the BET Awards 2024.
05/02/2025
00:52

BET Current: Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Over Abuse and Prostitution Claims

The ‘Back At One’ hitmaker says he's taking the R&B singer to court to set the record straight.
05/02/2025
01:35

01:09

BET Current: Lil Durk’s Family Says They ‘Refuse to Stay Silent’ While His Lyrics Are Used In Indictment

In a statement, the family said that Black artists are “criminalized for their creativity.”
05/05/2025
01:22

BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Songs That Dominated the BET Awards and Defined an Era

These tracks weren’t just hits—they were cultural resets, performance staples, and proof that when Black music wins, everybody feels it.
05/09/2025
