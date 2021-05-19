Judge Declares Mistrial In Murder Trial Of Simone Biles’ Brother 05/26/2021
Tevin Biles-Thomas had been charged with murder for a 2018 New Year's Eve party shootout that left three dead.
05/19/2021
01:27
Two Wrongfully Convicted Brothers Awarded $75 Million By North Carolina Jury
An eight-person jury awarded half-brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown $31 million each – $1 million for every year they spent in prison.
05/19/2021
01:54
Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George, One Year After His Tragic Death
Floyd's younger brother, Philonise, will appear on a three-night BET News special on the one year anniversary of his brother's death.
05/24/2021
06:10
'The Chi': Tabitha Brown Reveals How Many Episodes She Will Appear In On Season 4
Playing Octavia on the Showtime series, the social media personality and influencer, reflects on a special conversation with show creator Lena Waithe.
05/23/2021
01:11
Man Sues After Police Mistake His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs
Springfield, Illinois cops unsealed the urn carrying the remains of his two-year-old child.
05/24/2021
01:11
Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In Brutal Attack
The British activist was attacked following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.
05/25/2021
01:13
Charleston Church Massacre Killer Dylann Roof Seeking To Overturn His Death Sentence
The man who murdered nine Black members of a church congregation wants to get out of his conviction.
05/25/2021
08:47
George Floyd: A Timeline in the Search for Justice One Year Later
One year in the journey since the Minneapolis man was killed by police.
05/25/2021
02:13
Mothers of the Movement Speak Up and Out on George Floyd and Police Violence
Mothers of victims of police violence each responded to the George Floyd verdict.
05/25/2021
01:07
Prosecutor Resigns From Daunte Wright Case After Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Takes Over
Imran Ali, the assistant criminal division chief, claims ?vitriol? and ?partisan politics? made it difficult to pursue justice.
05/26/2021
01:21
05/26/2021
Performance
02:47
BET News SpecialInfinity Song - "Mad Love"
Infinity Song performs a stripped-down version of their song 'Mad Love.'
05/27/2021
Performance
02:10
BET News SpecialErrol Griffin - "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)"
Saxophonist Errol Griffin performs 'Smile (Theme from Modern Times)' over stories of racial injustice in America from Jon Batiste, Michael K. Williams and others.
05/27/2021
Performance
01:33
BET News SpecialKeedron Bryant - "I Just Wanna Live"
Keedron Bryant performs his protest anthem "I Just Wanna Live" in Atlanta.
05/27/2021
Exclusive
03:22
BET News SpecialAmerica After George Floyd
Soledad O'Brien and Brittany Packnett Cunningham discuss action steps for the Black community to heal one year after the killing of George Floyd, in this exclusive presented by P&G.
05/26/2021
Exclusive
03:47
BET News SpecialJustice Now: Race & Reckoning - After Show
Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Soledad O' Brien draw a through line between the civil rights movement to Ferguson and present day on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.
05/27/2021
01:26
‘Central Park Karen’ Is Suing Her Former Employer For Firing Her
Amy Cooper claims in a new lawsuit that Franklin Templeton characterized her as a “racist.”
05/27/2021
01:38
Tamir Rice’s Mother Tells Ohio Supreme Court Policeman Who Killed Him Should Not Be Reinstated
Former Cleveland cop Timothy Loehmann was fired, and Samaria Rice says he ‘can’t be trusted.'
05/27/2021
01:14
Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman Since 1991 To Brief White House Press
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history at her first press briefing, the first Black woman to do so in 30 years.
05/28/2021
03:10
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: An American Terror
The devastation in Tulsa, Oklahoma a century ago was sparked by vicious racism that grew into terrorism.
05/31/2021
