Tamir Rice’s Mother Tells Ohio Supreme Court Policeman Who Killed Him Should Not Be Reinstated 05/27/2021
Former Cleveland cop Timothy Loehmann was fired, and Samaria Rice says he ‘can’t be trusted.'
Watching
08:47
George Floyd: A Timeline in the Search for Justice One Year Later
One year in the journey since the Minneapolis man was killed by police.
05/25/2021
02:13
Mothers of the Movement Speak Up and Out on George Floyd and Police Violence
Mothers of victims of police violence each responded to the George Floyd verdict.
05/25/2021
01:07
Prosecutor Resigns From Daunte Wright Case After Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Takes Over
Imran Ali, the assistant criminal division chief, claims ?vitriol? and ?partisan politics? made it difficult to pursue justice.
05/26/2021
01:21
Judge Declares Mistrial In Murder Trial Of Simone Biles’ Brother
Tevin Biles-Thomas had been charged with murder for a 2018 New Year's Eve party shootout that left three dead.
05/26/2021
Performance
02:47
BET News SpecialInfinity Song - "Mad Love"
Infinity Song performs a stripped-down version of their song 'Mad Love.'
05/27/2021
Performance
02:10
BET News SpecialErrol Griffin - "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)"
Saxophonist Errol Griffin performs 'Smile (Theme from Modern Times)' over stories of racial injustice in America from Jon Batiste, Michael K. Williams and others.
05/27/2021
Performance
01:33
BET News SpecialKeedron Bryant - "I Just Wanna Live"
Keedron Bryant performs his protest anthem "I Just Wanna Live" in Atlanta.
05/27/2021
Exclusive
03:22
BET News SpecialAmerica After George Floyd
Soledad O'Brien and Brittany Packnett Cunningham discuss action steps for the Black community to heal one year after the killing of George Floyd, in this exclusive presented by P&G.
05/26/2021
Exclusive
03:47
BET News SpecialJustice Now: Race & Reckoning - After Show
Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Soledad O' Brien draw a through line between the civil rights movement to Ferguson and present day on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.
05/27/2021
01:26
‘Central Park Karen’ Is Suing Her Former Employer For Firing Her
Amy Cooper claims in a new lawsuit that Franklin Templeton characterized her as a “racist.”
05/27/2021
01:38
01:14
Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman Since 1991 To Brief White House Press
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history at her first press briefing, the first Black woman to do so in 30 years.
05/28/2021
03:10
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: An American Terror
The devastation in Tulsa, Oklahoma a century ago was sparked by vicious racism that grew into terrorism.
05/31/2021
Exclusive
03:56
BET News SpecialJustice Now: The Way Forward - After Show
Soledad O'Brien and Brittany Packnett Cunningham talk about using their platforms for the collective good and having tough conversations one year after the death of George Floyd.
06/02/2021
01:38
Joe Biden Visits Tulsa On The 100th Anniversary To Remember Those Who Suffered, And Still Do
The president met with the last living survivors and addressed the horror that took place there a century ago.
06/02/2021
01:20
Oregon Votes To Make Juneteenth A Holiday
The state senate unanimously passed the bill to commemorate the celebration officially.
06/03/2021
01:10
Ohio HBCU Cancels Debt For Graduating Students
Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard surprised seniors at Saturday?s commencement when he announced that their student debt had been canceled.
06/03/2021
01:19
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Says Judge Should Give Him Much Lighter Sentence Than Suggested Guideline
Eric Nelson says the former cop who killed George Floyd and faces up to 40 years behind bars is the product of a broken system.
06/04/2021
01:19
Three Remaining Survivors Of Tulsa Race Massacre To Receive $300K
Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Hughes Van Ellis recently asked lawmakers to acknowledge the reality of racial violence in America.
06/07/2021
01:34
Family Of 8-Year-Old Killed During Rayshard Brooks Protests To Sue City Of Atlanta
Secoriea Turner was killed when gunfire erupted during a demonstration. Now, her parents are seeking accountability for what happened.
06/09/2021
