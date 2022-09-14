Congratulations! Todd Bridges Ties The Knot With A Lovely Outdoor Wedding 09/27/2022
The lovebirds are headed to Hawaii for their romantic honeymoon!
Watching
01:09
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up About 90 Pound Weight Loss Journey
"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women. I really wanted to get ahead of it," she told PEOPLE.
09/14/2022
01:05
Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order For Crystal Smith, Says Her Alleged Smear Campaign Has Cost Him $400,000
The singer claims his estranged wife is trying to ruin his reputation and garner sympathy on her behalf.
09/15/2022
01:14
Nick Cannon Introduces The World To His Newborn Baby Girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!
"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
09/16/2022
01:03
Abby De La Rosa Discusses Her Motherhood Journey And 'Open' Relationship With Nick Cannon
“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."
09/16/2022
01:03
LeBron James And Savannah James Celebrate 9 Years Of Marriage With Sweet Messages Of Love!
Savannah shared that they met as teens after a mutual friend revealed that he asked for her phone number.
09/16/2022
01:12
Chrissy Teigen Responds To Social Media Attacks After Revealing She Had An Abortion
“I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was."
09/19/2022
01:06
Erica Mena And Safaree’s Divorce Finalized
The former couple placed their Georgia home on the market for $1.3 million.
09/19/2022
01:06
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Baby Boy Is In The NICU Again
Ke’Zyah Jean Darring was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 13 (also known as Patau Syndrome.)
09/21/2022
01:02
Kadeem Hardison Details His Off-Screen Romance With Cree Summer
"I had to pretend to be in love with Jasmine while being in love with Cree.”
09/22/2022
01:01
Judge Faith Jenkins Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Celebrates Her 45th Birthday!
“I feel so blessed to be celebrating my life while having a whole new one growing inside of me.”
09/26/2022
01:10
01:20
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s Child’s Mother, Addresses Critics Suggesting She Needs Financial Help
Tiesi says Cannon is 'not her sugar daddy.'
09/28/2022
01:31
Tyrese Opens Up About Heartbreak And Finding Love Again!
The singer took to Instagram to share that although he's had his share of heartache and pain, he hasn't given up on love.
09/28/2022
01:13
Khloé Kardashian Details Rejecting Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal
According to People, the proposal came just three months before the NBA player became secretly involved with another woman.
09/30/2022
01:18
Kevin Gates Celebrates Weight Loss Journey, Losing Over 100 Pounds
The rapper shared a reflection video detailing how he struggled mentally and how he found true love in himself.
10/03/2022
01:10
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Third Child Together—Meet Rise Messiah Cannon!
The pair introduced the world to their baby boy on Friday.
10/03/2022
01:09
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
The business mogul hosted a surprise fashion show showcasing his YZY SZN 9 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
10/04/2022
01:11
Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage
Mowry confirmed the news on Instagram that the pair "have decided to go our separate ways," but will "maintain a friendship as we co-parent."
10/05/2022
01:06
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Celebrate 30 Years Of Marriage With A Lovely Couple’s Trip!
"After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day," Obama wrote to wife on Instagram.
10/05/2022
01:40
These Black Celebrities Have Bravely Fought Through Breast Cancer
Ananda Lewis, Matthew Knowles and more share their own stories.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022