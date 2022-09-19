Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
10/04/2022
Lauryn Hill's daughter, Selah Marley, modeled the shirt.
Erica Mena And Safaree’s Divorce Finalized
The former couple placed their Georgia home on the market for $1.3 million.
09/19/2022
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Baby Boy Is In The NICU Again
Ke’Zyah Jean Darring was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 13 (also known as Patau Syndrome.)
09/21/2022
Kadeem Hardison Details His Off-Screen Romance With Cree Summer
"I had to pretend to be in love with Jasmine while being in love with Cree.”
09/22/2022
Judge Faith Jenkins Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Celebrates Her 45th Birthday!
“I feel so blessed to be celebrating my life while having a whole new one growing inside of me.”
09/26/2022
Congratulations! Todd Bridges Ties The Knot With A Lovely Outdoor Wedding
The lovebirds are headed to Hawaii for their romantic honeymoon!
09/27/2022
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s Child’s Mother, Addresses Critics Suggesting She Needs Financial Help
Tiesi says Cannon is 'not her sugar daddy.'
09/28/2022
Tyrese Opens Up About Heartbreak And Finding Love Again!
The singer took to Instagram to share that although he's had his share of heartache and pain, he hasn't given up on love.
09/28/2022
Khloé Kardashian Details Rejecting Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal
According to People, the proposal came just three months before the NBA player became secretly involved with another woman.
09/30/2022
Kevin Gates Celebrates Weight Loss Journey, Losing Over 100 Pounds
The rapper shared a reflection video detailing how he struggled mentally and how he found true love in himself.
10/03/2022
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Third Child Together—Meet Rise Messiah Cannon!
The pair introduced the world to their baby boy on Friday.
10/03/2022
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During His Fashion Show
The business mogul hosted a surprise fashion show showcasing his YZY SZN 9 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
10/04/2022
Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage
Mowry confirmed the news on Instagram that the pair "have decided to go our separate ways," but will "maintain a friendship as we co-parent."
10/05/2022
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Celebrate 30 Years Of Marriage With A Lovely Couple’s Trip!
"After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day," Obama wrote to wife on Instagram.
10/05/2022
These Black Celebrities Have Bravely Fought Through Breast Cancer
Ananda Lewis, Matthew Knowles and more share their own stories.
10/10/2022
Tamera Mowry-Housley On Her Twin Sister’s Divorce: ‘I Support Her’
According to TMZ, Tia cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the divorce.
10/10/2022
Cynthia Bailey Confirms Divorce From Mike Hill After Two Years of Marriage
The pair has been reportedly “separated for a while now,” and everything between the pair is “amicable.”
10/13/2022
Lizzo Opens Up About Her Relationship And Future Plans With Boyfriend Myke Wright!
The Grammy Award winner says she's "in love" but not itching to get married just yet.
10/13/2022
Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Reveal The Sex Of Their Unborn Baby!
Find out more about their announcement.
10/17/2022
Faith Evans To Follow Through With Divorce Despite Stevie J’s Loving Post To Her On Their 4-Year Anniversary
He publicly apologized on Mother’s Day for the pain he caused.
10/17/2022
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
"I did my hair myself because I was so worried that after I had finally nursed my hair back to health, I was going to get it damaged again," she revealed.
10/18/2022
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022